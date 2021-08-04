Bahraini actress Almahra Image Credit: SHEIN

Highlight Almahra will be the face of SHEIN for the first time and create a collection of endless wearable options suitable for both special occasions and ordinary days with the family.

The global leading online fashion retailer SHEIN is pleased to announce the launch of their new exclusive summer 2021 collection SHEIN X ALMAHRA Inspiration Collection.

Almahra is a Bahraini actress who won the title of Most Beautiful Model in 2013 while beginning her artistic career and also the title Ambassador of Arab Dress in 2014. She will be the face of SHEIN for the first time and create a collection of endless wearable options suitable for both special occasions and ordinary days with the family.

The SHEIN X ALMAHRA Inspiration Collection launches in time for Almahra’s birthday with the aim of celebrating the enduring and affectionate partnership between the actress and SHEIN. It will also demonstrate the dedication that the brand reserves in teaming up with longtime supporters to design exclusive capsule wardrobe.

Through this valuable collaboration, there is no better occasion than Almahra’s birthday to inspire the customers of the Middle East with so many key pieces carefully curated by the fashionista and summer trends to choose from.

The exclusive summer 2021 collection centres around three main themes: Daily simplicity, Chic Pursuit and Exquisite Grace.

Daily simplicity

Image Credit: SHEIN

A touch of simplicity goes a long way in fashion. Daily simplicity theme is all about wearability and comfort, without compromising chicness and modernity. Inspired by Almahra’s every-day looks, the little touches and vibrant colors bring out the simplicity and elegance of the pieces and give the collection a defined and strong individuality.

Chic Pursuit

Image Credit: SHEIN

Taking inspiration from her classy sense of style, the effortlessly elegant collection is modest and feminine, and no longer restricted by options. The chic luxury pieces include traditional loose robe silhouettes, floral dresses and shirts. Fashionable and gorgeous.

Exquisite Grace

Image Credit: SHEIN

Evoke style and grace by wearing long evening dresses and formal gowns that give you the best silhouette. Designed to be a supreme capsule wardrobe for gatherings with family and friends, the styles and outfits are created to make an impact during special occasions.

Launching on August 5, shoppers buying any two items from the exclusive summer collection will be given the opportunity to receive the SHEIN X ALMAHRA magazine as a special gift and discover new insights from Almahra’s stylish life.

Gulf News readers can avail a special 16 per cent discount using code EDU16 on the value of the total purchase.