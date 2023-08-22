As the back-to-school season approaches, students and fashion enthusiasts alike can rejoice as R&B, a leading name in trendy and high-quality fashion, unveils its much-anticipated back-to-school collection. With a perfect blend of style and functionality, R&B's latest collection promises to make a bold statement both in and out of the classroom.
A fusion of style and functionality
R&B's back-to-school collection is designed to cater to the dynamic needs of modern students. Combining contemporary fashion trends with practicality, the collection features a diverse range of essentials that are poised to set the trend for the upcoming academic year. Whether it's a sleek backpack, versatile outerwear, or versatile accessories, R&B's commitment to delivering both style and functionality is evident in every piece.
The extensive back-to-school range from R&B, features a diverse selection of character bags and fashion backpacks. The collection presents a set of five trolley bags for just Dh99, boasting iconic character designs including Batman, Spiderman, Superman, Barbie, Frozen, and Disney Princess. Each set includes an 18-inch trolley bag, lunchbox, water bottle, pencil case, and tiffin case, offering both style and functionality. Additionally, our backpacks starting at Dh65 merge fashion-forward aesthetics with practical elements, providing spacious compartments and durability for students to effortlessly carry their essentials while making a statement.
Stylish school uniform line
R&B's school uniform line, starting at Dh35, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and comfort, with reinforced seams and easy-care materials. No back-to-school look is complete without the right tools and the school stationery collection, starting at Dh15 with charming sets, pencil cases, and colourful water bottles, is not only fashionable but also highly functional.
To complement this, the collection also includes a selection of school shoes that are designed to add that extra touch of elegance and flair to students' ensembles. Starting at Dh35, the shoes prioritise ease above all, featuring cushioned insoles and lightweight materials.
Availability and accessibility
R&B's back-to-school collection is available for purchase at all R&B stores across GCC and online at rnbfashion.com.