Highlight The UAE’s landmark mall celebrates its big 4-0 with mall-wide shopping offers and restaurant discounts, fun fitness challenges, a luxury car giveaway…and many more special offers! Get a headstart on the action here.

Forty years is undisputedly a milestone anniversary worth celebrating, and at the Al Ghurair Centre, they are doing just that. Retailers in the landmark mall are celebrating 40 years of the Middle East’s first shopping mall, with 40 exclusive promotions for 40 days. From shopping discounts, restaurant deals and fitness promotions, to the chance to win a luxury car, the mall’s retail community is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its big 4-0, with its 40 Days, 40 Offers campaign.

“Over the past 40 years, Al Ghurair Centre has been interacting with the community by providing a place where people can shop, dine and be entertained,” says Haytham Nasr, Head of Marketing, Al Ghurair Properties. “Over the decades we have continuously evolved, adapted ourselves to meet consumer needs and market trends, and we would like to celebrate our 40th Anniversary with our valued customers! This 40-day campaign of exclusive offers is our way of celebrating with them, and thanking them for their support over the last four decades.”

How can you take part in Al Ghurair Centre’s exclusive 40th-anniversary deals? Read on to find out.

Mall-wide retail promotions

From July 8 to August 16, shops and establishments across Al Ghurair Centre have devised a range of unbeatable, one-time-only festive offers. The special retailer offerings range across every store category at the destination venue, from fashion, health and beauty to dining, electronics and entertainment.

Keeping things exclusive, the deals will only be available to those customers who have downloaded the free Al Ghurair Centre (AGC) Rewards App, which is available on the App Store and Play Store respectively.

The AGC Rewards App focuses on enhancing the customer experience for shoppers at Al Ghurair Centre, so that they obtain the best possible prices and offers at any given moment from participating retailers within the mall.

Select retailer offers

Retailers across the mall are running different kinds of promotions, a selection of which are listed here:

• Fashion and retail: Rivoli Group is applying a 40% discount to selected brands, including merchandise from Tissot, Rado, Certina, Hamilton, Gucci and Mido, while Rivoli Eye Zone has up to 70% off. Lifestyle Fine Jewelry is running a mega sale with a huge 60% discount, plus 5% extra for Al Ghurair Centre customers on all diamond jewelry and branded watches. In addition, Marks & Spencer has a promotion on beauty products where you buy 2 Get 1 Free from July 28-31, and also 25% off Ladieswear from August 4-7. Over the 40-day period, Forever 21 has priced several items below Dh40. Centrepoint is giving customers AED 50 off on their next purchase on the Spend of AED 200. Meanwhile, Matalan has a 50% discount on selected items from July 8 to August 7. There is also a 50% discount on selected items at Red Trees, 40 per cent on full-priced items at Koton, 25% off all merchandise at Giordano and a flat 20% off on selected items at Shoeexpress until August 16.

• Entertainment: At Reel Cinemas, moviegoers pay Dh40 instead of Dh75 for the premium Dolby Cinema experience on weekdays only, exclusive of public holidays. Meanwhile, at Fun Adventure Games Spot, gamers booking an hour get the next 30 minutes complimentary. Both promotions run from July 8 to August 16.

• Electronics: Retailer Emax has several different offers from July 8-31. There is 15% off networking products, and 10% off hard drives, SSD and flash drives, as well as exclusive offers on select television models.

• Health and beauty: What’s the point in celebrating if you can’t look your best? There’s plenty of opportunities to do just that with offers from across Al Ghurair Centre’s health and beauty retailers. Supercare Pharmacy has a 15% discount on selected products, and Bath and Body Works is rewarding all customers who spend Dh250 on non-sale items with three free body care products. Over the same period, at Flormar, it’s between 25 and 50% off, while the Swissôtel Spa has a 40% discount on all spa treatments.

• Food and drink: A number of food and beverage outlets at the mall are offering discounts of between 20% and 40% over the promotion period. Chocomonarch has a 40% on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between July 8 and August 16, while Manoushe Street will take 25% off your bill from July 18-27. Grab 20% off the bill at Farsi Restaurant, on large pizzas at Papa John’s and 40% off the total bill at SweetnLightcafe, all from July 8 to August 16. Meanwhile, Hotel Swissôtel Al Ghurair is offering a 40% discount on items ordered a la carte at its Yasmine and Liwan outlets, as well as a 40% discount on its popular SBG Grill Nights. Other outlets are offering straight-up value deals: at Jollibee, a curry-flavoured chicken rice bowl with small fries and a drink are only Dh15, while a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts (6 assorted and 6 original) cost only Dh34. Maru Udon will give 20% off on weekdays whereas Wingstop offers you a double treat where you get 16 Wings + 2Dips + 2 Sides + 2 Drinks + 2 Flavors for just Dh75.

Fitness memberships giveaway

If fitness is your bag, head over to Metrofitt! Al Ghurair Centre’s workout destination is hosting a one-off fitness challenge from 6pm -7pm daily at the Central Atrium, so you can head over straight from the office – or from your home office – to give it your best. Each winner will receive a 40-day gym pass daily during the anniversary season, which runs until August 16th.

Four different challenges are running over the 40 days:

• The Rowing Challenge: How far can you go within 30 seconds? Whoever covers the most distance within 30 seconds wins. Be warned: It isn’t going to be easy.

• The Burpee Challenge: How powerful are you? Whoever clocks up the most burpees within 30 seconds while keeping to the correct form wins. Participants will be closely watched by trainers, so you’ll need to stay on point.

• The Plank Challenge: How strong is your core? The person who holds the plank for the longest time – in the perfect position – wins this test.

• The Skipping Rope Challenge: How long can you jump? In this challenge, the winner is the person who can skip for the longest period without a break.

The fitness centre has ensured that government health protocols and social distancing guidelines are in place, so you can take part in the challenge with total ease.

Additionally, Metrofitt has discounted its normal monthly membership fee of Dh149 to Dh40 from July 8 until August 16. The offer is only available to those who also book a three-month membership from August to October at Dh399. There is no joining fee.

Shop and Drive away in Style this DSS with an Infiniti Q50

In true Dubai style, six lucky shoppers will drive away in an Infiniti Q50 car. Al Ghurair Centre is a venue for the 24th annual Dubai Summer Surprises event. Visitors who spend Dh200 can enter a raffle to win one of six luxury cars. Numerous cars have been given away over the years, are you going to get lucky this time?

Whether it’s a shopping event, prize giveaways or Instagram-worthy entertainment, there’s always a lot going on at Al Ghurair Centre. “There are year-round leisure activities as well as entertainment zones such Reel Cinema, Billiards Game Zone, and Kids Amusement Arcade, which cater to the requirements of consumers,” says Nasr.