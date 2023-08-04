Escape the summer heat in style with the breathtaking islands of the Indian Ocean, the closest and most stunning destination for travellers from the Arabian Gulf countries. Indulge in an ideal summer vacation, taking advantage of the islands' proximity and diversity. With seven luxury properties from renowned Constance Hotels & Resorts gracing these island shores, offering infinite luxury, dazzling designs, spacious villas, and a private atmosphere ideally suited for Gulf families, guests will experience the epitome of indulgence amidst the natural beauty of these remarkable islands.
Mauritius: Tropical charm at Constance Belle Mare Plage and Prince Maurice
Located in the southern hemisphere, Mauritius beckons GCC travellers with its captivating allure. Unlike its northern hemisphere counterparts, the winter season in Mauritius spans from June to September, embracing the tropical charm of the island, which boasts warm temperatures ranging between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, abundant sunshine, and refreshing breezes. Just 15 minutes apart, two opulent retreats, Constance Belle Mare Plage and Constance Prince Maurice, offer an idyllic haven for families, granting access to various restaurants at both hotels and two exquisite 18-hole golf courses. Gracefully sprawled along the island's eastern coast, Constance Belle Mare Plage and Constance Prince Maurice present an enticing selection of accommodations catering to the diverse needs of discerning travellers. From prestigious rooms, sumptuous suites, and elegant villas at Constance Belle Mare Plage to chic luxury suites and villas poised on stilts perched peacefully above a natural lake reserve at Constance Prince Maurice.
Maldives: Uncharted serenity at Constance Halaveli and Moofushi
The Maldives, a dreamlike oasis just a short flight away, emerges as a captivating destination for GCC travellers seeking pure bliss. Within this tropical paradise, Constance Hotels and Resorts offer two exceptional retreats that epitomise luxury and serenity. Constance Halaveli, shaped like a traditional Maldivian boat called a dhoni, is a floating dreamscape in a sparkling lagoon in the North Ari Atoll. This magical place comprises 86 villas scattered across the private island, each featuring a refreshing plunge pool, terrace or balcony, and captivating 360-degree views. With 57 over-water villas and the remainder nestled on sandy beaches, Constance Halaveli caters to families and couples alike. The spa, perched on stilts overlooking the ocean, offers a haven of serenity. On the other hand, Constance Moofushi, an all-inclusive hideaway in the South Ari Atoll, captivates guests with its powder-white sands, warm waters, and exceptional diving and snorkelling opportunities. The resort features 110 villas, spread between beachfront and over-water accommodations, extending into the lagoon on two frond-like strands, creating an awe-inspiring aerial spectacle. Drawing influence from the ocean and the vibrant hues of the surrounding nature, the resort's design exudes a sense of calm and tranquillity. Contemporary furniture, inspired by travel pieces from around the world, adds a touch of freshness, modernity, and novelty to the resort's ambience.
Seychelles: Nature's tapestry at Constance Ephelia and Lemuria
For GCC travellers in search of an exquisite summer getaway in the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles reveals its pristine beauty and captivating landscapes. With two properties, one on Mahé Island and one on Praslin Island, Constance Hotels offer a wealth of offerings. Constance Ephelia, the largest hotel in the Seychelles, is situated on a stunning 120-hectare area of land, nestled between two of the most beautiful beaches on Mahé Island. Overlooking the marine national park of Port Launay, it provides a breath-taking backdrop with lush and rare vegetation. The suites and villas are spacious, elegantly designed and offer stunning views of either the luxuriant garden or a view of the Indian Ocean. With a variety of accommodation options to choose from, such as Tropical Garden View Rooms, Junior or Senior Suites, Family Villas, and the unique Presidential Villa, guests are spoiled for choice. Additionally, the hotel features a stunning spa village that rejuvenates the senses. On Praslin Island, Constance Lemuria covers over 100 hectares of land. Known as one of the best honeymoon resorts in Seychelles, it offers guests ample opportunities to explore, with three beaches, pockets of coastal forest, lush waterways, and an 18-hole golf course. The hotel's stylish design incorporates natural materials like wood, stone, thatch, and pink granite that all combine to give it a rustic appearance that blends seamlessly with the surroundings. Lavishly furnished interiors meet the highest five-star standards. Upon arrival, each guest receives a personalised 'passport' that includes a list of local plants, fruits, and animals, creating a unique and thoughtful way to educate guests about Seychelles' beautiful nature. Praslin Island remains unspoiled and retains its unique charm, offering a haven for peace and nature lovers. The breathtaking landscapes are endless, encompassing stunning sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, dense forests teeming with palm trees, the Takamaka freshwater waterfalls, and much more.