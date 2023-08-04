Mauritius: Tropical charm at Constance Belle Mare Plage and Prince Maurice

Located in the southern hemisphere, Mauritius beckons GCC travellers with its captivating allure. Unlike its northern hemisphere counterparts, the winter season in Mauritius spans from June to September, embracing the tropical charm of the island, which boasts warm temperatures ranging between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, abundant sunshine, and refreshing breezes. Just 15 minutes apart, two opulent retreats, Constance Belle Mare Plage and Constance Prince Maurice, offer an idyllic haven for families, granting access to various restaurants at both hotels and two exquisite 18-hole golf courses. Gracefully sprawled along the island's eastern coast, Constance Belle Mare Plage and Constance Prince Maurice present an enticing selection of accommodations catering to the diverse needs of discerning travellers. From prestigious rooms, sumptuous suites, and elegant villas at Constance Belle Mare Plage to chic luxury suites and villas poised on stilts perched peacefully above a natural lake reserve at Constance Prince Maurice.

Maldives: Uncharted serenity at Constance Halaveli and Moofushi

The Maldives, a dreamlike oasis just a short flight away, emerges as a captivating destination for GCC travellers seeking pure bliss. Within this tropical paradise, Constance Hotels and Resorts offer two exceptional retreats that epitomise luxury and serenity. Constance Halaveli, shaped like a traditional Maldivian boat called a dhoni, is a floating dreamscape in a sparkling lagoon in the North Ari Atoll. This magical place comprises 86 villas scattered across the private island, each featuring a refreshing plunge pool, terrace or balcony, and captivating 360-degree views. With 57 over-water villas and the remainder nestled on sandy beaches, Constance Halaveli caters to families and couples alike. The spa, perched on stilts overlooking the ocean, offers a haven of serenity. On the other hand, Constance Moofushi, an all-inclusive hideaway in the South Ari Atoll, captivates guests with its powder-white sands, warm waters, and exceptional diving and snorkelling opportunities. The resort features 110 villas, spread between beachfront and over-water accommodations, extending into the lagoon on two frond-like strands, creating an awe-inspiring aerial spectacle. Drawing influence from the ocean and the vibrant hues of the surrounding nature, the resort's design exudes a sense of calm and tranquillity. Contemporary furniture, inspired by travel pieces from around the world, adds a touch of freshness, modernity, and novelty to the resort's ambience.

Seychelles: Nature's tapestry at Constance Ephelia and Lemuria

