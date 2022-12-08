This holiday season, there is plenty to be thankful for especially when Al-Futtaim IKEA’s whole roast turkey takeaway offer returns! From November 21 to December 31, customers looking for a delicious and fuss-free festive dinner at home can pre-order the whole roast turkey with stuffing online priced at Dh399 and a special price at Dh349 for IKEA family members.
Get in the festive spirit by hosting a scrumptious dinner with your loved ones that fits pockets and tastes exactly like a home-cooked meal. The offer is available across all IKEA restaurants in the UAE, so head to the nearest IKEA restaurant to takeaway the whole roast turkey, weighing about 6 to 7kg, and infused with thyme and garlic. The takeaway is also served in a grill pan with roasted vegetables, bread stuffing, turkey gravy and lingonberry sauce. This year, you can also order a side of mince pie.
All orders must be requested 48 hours in advance online at food.ikea.ae/ikea-restaurant/roast-turkey-takeaway.
For more information, contact 800 IKEA (800 4532). Terms and conditions apply.