Having a busy day that you think you can’t spare an hour for lunch? Head to YO! for a delicious quick bite. You don’t have to wait around to order or even be served. Just pick whatever dish you like off the colourful conveyor belt and enjoy an authentic and flavoursome Japanese meal. A popular choice with people on the go, the kaiten belt at YO! offers a wide variety of fresh sushi and authentic Japanese street food.

What’s more, YO! has launched special business lunch deals around its bestselling items. If you feel like having Japanese street food, go for the Katsu Business Lunch combo. Priced at Dh39, it includes chicken katsu curry, miso soup and a soft drink. The Salmon Business Lunch is a healthy option with salmon sashimi, YO! California DXB sushi, salmon nigiri and a soft drink and costs Dh59. The business lunch deals are available from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm.

Image Credit: YO!Sushi

YO! also has an okawari all-you-can-eat offer running all day across all its branches from Monday to Thursday. Take your pick from the menu (excluding the drinks), from sushi rolls, sashimi and ramen to Japanese street food and dessert, all available for Dh129 per person.

Another main attraction at YO! is its Build YO! Own Poke where customers get to create their own delectable bowl of rice, choice of protein, vegetables and sauces using more than 40 ingredients on offer for just Dh46.

Image Credit: YO!Sushi

YO! is not just about sushi, it is much more than that. It sells a wide variety of Japanese street food such as ramen, fried rice, soups, salads and more. Every dish at YO! – from the traditional to the innovative – is made from fresh, natural ingredients and packed with rich, aromatic flavours. It uses the finest ingredients that are acquired from artisan suppliers and is committed to animal welfare. Meat and fish are sourced from trusted suppliers. So with YO!, you can rest assured that the food is fresh and wholesome.

If you are a vegan or vegetarian, you too needn’t worry. With vegetarian and vegan options making up a third of its menu, YO! has something for everyone.