How many hours do you think you spend in front of screens every day? The answer might shock you! A recent research has revealed that the average adult spends between 12 and 17 hours in front of screens every single day, adding up to 44 years of your life. This was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with work, study, entertainment and social interaction all taking place on our devices, it has led to seemingly endless screen time. As a result, researchers have seen childhood myopia increasing rapidly, while preventable adult vision problems are also on the rise. Many serious conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration are also increasing. But all of these are at least treatable — and in some cases, curable — if caught early enough.

The good news is, there is a lot that you can do to take back control and guard yours and your family’s eye health.

Gulf News will present a new webinar titled Keep an Eye on Your Vision Concerns, on June 21, 12pm, featuring three top eye experts from Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.

The webinar will include a wide-ranging discussion that will include topics such as:

• General eye problems.

• Screens: their impact and how to protect your eyes.

• Diseases of the retina.

• Cataract and other age-related eye diseases.

• Glaucoma – the silent disease.

And, if you have ever wanted to be free from glasses and visual aids, there will be a whole section on laser vision correction, plus much more.

Top eye health experts Dr Ammar Safar, Medical Director, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon; Dr. Salman Waqar, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Specialist in Adult Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery; and Dr. Miguel Morcillo, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Chief of Cornea & Refractive Surgery will all be offering their decades of experience in a discussion moderated by Sally Mousa.

The doctors will also be speaking on the best ways to prevent eye disease, new methods and technologies in treatment, giving top tips on maintaining optimum eye health, as well as answering audience questions live.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions.

From adult to paediatric, simple to complex treatments, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of eye care services provided by specialist teams of consultant ophthalmologists, optometrists and orthoptists, all under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility.