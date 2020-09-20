Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Stefflon Don and SHY’M teamed up with SHEIN for this event

SHEIN's fashion show, #WalkYourWonderful, was an open invitation for all to unite and share one virtual runway. Image Credit: Supplied

Global fashion retailer SHEIN had its first-ever virtual catwalk show #WalkYourWonderful, yesterday on September 19, with a stellar line-up featuring Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Stefflon Don and SHY’M.

Over 100 influencers from around the world, such as Noha Nabil, Farah Alhady, Hanadi Alkanderi, Rawan Bin Hussain and Nour Al Ghandour, also showed up at the event.

The online event was live streamed yesterday at 9pm (UAE time), exclusively on SHEIN app.

The broadcast was more than just an online fashion show – #WalkYourWonderful was truly an all-inclusive event intended to break down boundaries and open up the world of fashion to everyone. Inspired by the growing global movement calling for a more diverse and accepting world, #WalkYourWonderful was an open invitation for all to unite and share one virtual runway.

SHEIN includes 1,000 new fashion items daily on its online retail platform Image Credit: Supplied

#WalkYourWonderful kicked off with influencers posting their walks on their own social channels to start the challenge. Each clip was synced with SHEIN’s live stream, which acted as a central hub for the show. From this point, the runway show opened to all to submit their own “walk” via their social channels. All the walks were celebrated during SHEIN's virtual fashion show.

SHEIN’s five new Fall-Winter collections – Classic Bohemian, Modern City, Renaissance Romance, Retro Vogue, and SHEIN Premium – were presented in different locations.

#WalkYourWonderful was also initiated to support several key organizations that look at supporting women. These include Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing them with professional attire; and Pink Caravan, a pan-UAE breast cancer awareness initiative that falls under Friends of Cancer Patients’ for early detection of cancer.

All clothes featured in #WalkYourWonderful, including those worn by influencers and celebrities, will be available on ar.SHEIN.com.

SHEIN will donate $1 (Dh3.6) to Dress for Success for every item of clothing sold for one month from September 19 to October 19 and a portion of sales will also be directed to the Pink Caravan to raise awareness and funds for the treatment of breast cancer.

Creative Concepts

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a Singapore-based accessible fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. SHEIN places a premium not just on its apparel, but on choice. That's why the retailer drops 1,000 new fashion items daily, spoiling its customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight.

All clothes featured in #WalkYourWonderful will be available on ar.SHEIN.com. Image Credit: Supplied

The retailer believes that the clothes its customers wear reflect their personalities and the brand wants to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice, SHEIN’s customers can intricately craft that perfect look, reflecting their individuality.

To learn more about SHEIN, visit Ar.shein.com. Follow the brand on Instagram.com/shein_ar and Youtube.com/sheinsidevideo.