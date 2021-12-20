The hotel has lined up exciting events for Christmas and New Year

Image Credit: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Highlight The 5 star hotel paved the way in parties and has wow’d guests with their stunning creek view terrace winter parties every year with Burj Khalifa views on New Year’s Eve and festive brunches to keep everyone merry. This year’s festive calendar is no different.

With over 40 years of festive celebrations behind them, the team at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek really know how to put on a show. This year, their previous sell out events return with one message: a time to celebrate.

"After 2020, we’re feeling optimistic about this year’s festivities,” says Jan Hanak, General Manager of Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. "There is a lot to be excited about in the UAE right now and there is a real lift in the city. We’re certain a lot of people will be ready to celebrate and enjoy the season safely with friends and family again. We’ve had many great festive parties and events over the years and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back again this year."

Christmas Eve

Image Credit: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Enjoy a family friendly brunch and celebrate in style at the Creek Terrace. The evening promises views of Dubai Creek, Dubai’s Old Quarter and the downtown sky line. Bring in Christmas with live music and a visit from Santa

When: December 24, 7pm

Cost: Dh115 (children)| Dh245 (soft)| Dh295 (beverages)| Dh325 (sparkling)

Christmas Day

Image Credit: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Get ready to feast like the man in the red suit. The family friendly super brunch will be full of cheer with over ten cuisines to choose from, traditional festive favorites and visit from Santa.

When: December 25, 12.30pm

Cost: Dh115 (children)| Dh245 (soft)| Dh295 (beverages)| Dh325 (sparkling)

New Year’s Eve

Image Credit: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Celebrate the golden age of the UAE at this year’s New Year gala dinner. Enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa from creek view terrace and soak in Dubai old and new. Expect live entertainment and a food from award winning chefs. A sell out event every year, tickets for this one really will be gold dust.

When: December 31, 8.30pm

Cost: Dh195 (children)| Dh425 (soft) | Dh475 (beverages) | Dh575 (sparkling)

New Year’s Day

Image Credit: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Welcome 2022 with a super start at the family friendly supper brunch. With over 10 cuisines to choose from, it’s bound to be a hit with all the family.

When: January 1, 12.30pm

Cost: Dh115 (children)| Dh245 (soft)| Dh295 (beverages) | Dh325 (sparkling)

Festive Catering

Entertain with peace of mind. The award winning catering team and Radisson Blu Dubai Deira creek are offering everything from turkey or cake deliveries to bespoke catering party packages.

Cost: From Dh559 (traditional turkey) | from Dh139 (Christmas cakes)

Private function catering priced on enquiry.

For all dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com. Catering requests can be made by contacting banquets.dxbza@radissonblu.com.