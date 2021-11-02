SHEIN's menswear collection offers eloquent essentials for the modern man Video Credit: Supplied

SHEIN mainly focuses on womenswear, but the new territory of menswear is becoming central for Fall/Winter 2021, upholding the philosophy that "everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion."

Featuring two key style categories, SHEIN’s menswear includes Urban Explorer and Easy Job.

The new collection, which highlights stylish everyday looks to carry you through fall, includes casual pants, well-fitted jeans, chinos, button-down shirts and sneakers. Essentials that a man can mix and match to maximize the potential of his wardrobe staples.

The collection offers eloquent essentials for the modern man, while still keeping styles at the accessible price point the brand is known for. The menswear’s collection expertise lies in paying attention to the details. Crafting garments that take into account fabric, fit, and function. As a result, SHEIN’s clothing pieces are deceptively simple in appearance, without compromising comfort and style.

The Urban Explorer perfects the relationship between outdoor tech-wear and urban apparel. It adventures a comfortable lifestyle, giving the freedom to switch between home-life, sports or leisure, creating a new concept of personalized sporty products. It’s outerwear for any occasion and versatility is key, featuring items like sweaters and sport pants combining fashion and tech-wear, adding footwear and backpacks to the apparel range.

SHEIN’s usage of durable, breathable and skin-friendly fabrics, such as tactile ribbing, combines to fashion commuter-wear that withstands the elements in minimalist silhouettes, modern styles, and multiple forms of color block collision.

Casual dress code for men is perhaps men’s best chance to express a true sense of personal style. SHEIN’s Easy Job category is an open invitation to dress in what feels most comfortable to you, with a series of products based on the concept of "light and simple", inclusive for the workplace and for men’s daily life. It deviates from the traditional business dress code to explore more freedom and the individuality of the modern framework.

Rather than focusing on formalities, Easy Job is about finding the right balance between comfort, individuality, and style – through classic check jacquard, clean silhouettes and luster texture. This line revolves around a set of basics and classic essentials that form the building blocks of your personal style, not excluding a sense of relaxation and comfort.