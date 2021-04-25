Video Credit: Supplied

Committed to giving the best to new generations, Babyshop has launched its sustainable eco-friendly in-house brand, Love Earth. The brand works closely in tandem with Babyshop's overarching brand purpose that every child deserves the best start in life. Love Earth takes this purpose beyond the material sense to a larger dimension, which is giving every child a better planet to get the best start in life.

Love Earth is an in-house clothing brand created and designed by Babyshop, working with carefully selected manufacturers that meticulously follow the highest sustainability standards. The collection is available for ages 0 to 14 years. The entire Love Earth range is produced with minimal or zero impact on the environment, using materials and resources that are not only child-friendly but also eco-friendly.

Good for Nature and your baby

Love Earth’s eco-commitment percolates right down to the minutest detail. Buttons and accessories are made from recycled polyester. Fabrics in the Love Earth collection have a super-soft feel and sport neutral colour palettes. All materials are sourced from suppliers who are dedicatedly committed to environmental causes. This thoughtful brand uses only eco-friendly manufacturing processes that minimise wastage and help to keep its carbon footprint tiny.

Furthermore, Love Earth uses materials that do not erode the earth's rapidly depleting resources. The aim is to avoid tipping over the delicate eco-balance that the world is teetering on. So, Love Earth adheres to manufacturing practices that keep its consumption of fuel, water, electricity and other production consumables to the minimum.

Happy childhood, happy planet

The overarching principle of Love Earth, in its products, processes, people, performance and perfection quests, is to make our planet a happy place for those who use its products, and who will one day inherit the earth.