Here are all the ethnic wardrobe staples you need to look your best

From sarees to ethnic menswear, here are some magnificent Indian traditional wear options Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight With countless options, it gets a bit overwhelming to decide on an outfit for the festive season. But, here’s all the ethnic wardrobe staples you need to look your best

And here comes the year’s most awaited festive season! What lies ahead is a joyous stretch of time characterised by all things glitter and glam. Diwali is a celebration that everyone from children to adults enjoy together. Besides it’s also the wedding season! Well, it’s the time for happiness, fun and parties, but it also comes with the pressure of donning the perfect Instagram-worthy outfit. We will save you frantic trips to the mall and overwhelming panic with a complete list of ideas to help you style yourself.

From sarees to salwar suits and ethnic menswear, we've picked out 12 magnificent ethnic wear options. Now's your chance to shine bright this season and all you need are these stylish pieces.

Mad about maroon

A royal maroon chiffon saree with heavy sequins work Image Credit: Supplied

A saree design that unassumingly puts you in the forefront. This royal maroon chiffon saree with heavy sequins work is indeed a glorious choice - a perfect balance of party wear with a traditional touch. Wearing it with a blouse with a high neck floral design and half hand sleeves is a smart way to ooze sophistication. Just a touch of matching lip colour and it will set you apart. This is an exclusive item, so hurry and grab it!

Shine with subtlety

A shade of soft pink that will set your festive mood right Image Credit: Supplied

It is not easy to look through a plethora of designs to arrive at a decision! For those who might want the ease of a salwar suit instead of a saree, check out this beautiful item in a shade of soft pink that will set your festive mood right. If you swear by designs that are low-key but sophisticated, then this design like most of the others will sweep you off your feet. A burst of freshness from the floral embroidered thread work makes it a sure winner!

Beguiling blue

A delightful French chiffon metallic jacquard saree Image Credit: Supplied

This delightful French chiffon metallic jacquard saree is sure to drive away all your blues! The stunning piece is embellished with a silver motifs to give it a sparkle. Sarees like these show how it does not necessarily have to be over the top for it to be a party wear. Simply team up the ensemble with an exquisite pair of earrings and a huge ring and you know you can exude style and simplicity.

Suave in sherwani

This black asymmetrical sherwani is your perfect bet for any occasion Image Credit: Supplied

No ethnic Indian menswear style is complete without the sophisticated sherwani. They come in different shapes and sizes, but this black asymmetrical sherwani is your perfect bet for any occasion, whether a party, a social gathering or a wedding reception. You can get them tailored to perfection from brocades in different range and colours. You’re are sure to be the talk of that party!

Luxurious look

This luxurious outfit in royal blue with gold embellishments is a sure stunner Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re a fashionista who loves making statements, here is your best bet. This luxurious outfit in royal blue with gold embellishments is a sure stunner. The colours are deep, rich and gracefully render grandeur. The sheer dupatta with intricate embroidery will just create a majestic silhouette. Just team it up with a beautiful choker or necklace and you’ll be lauded for your look!

Pulsating pink

A stunning pink French jacquard metallic chiffon saree Image Credit: Supplied

Have a party to attend? Make heads turn with this stunning pink French jacquard metallic chiffon saree. The amazing piece is embellished with rich golden work and a blouse in gold will make it stand out. Pair it with pearl drop earrings and a simple bangle to rock the event! Finish off the look with a bright pink lipstick.

Push it with pista

This pistachio green suit is both poignant and polished Image Credit: Supplied

Unlike the loud colours we imagine, when we think of Indian festive outfits — this anomalous muted pistachio green suit is both poignant and polished. The kurta and dupatta in quaint embroidered design looks very comfortable and graceful. It’s something we hate for you to miss.

Pretty in pink

A light and ravishing rose pink metallic chiffon saree with nano print Image Credit: Supplied

For that soft and dainty look pink has always been the colour of choice. Check out this light and ravishing rose pink metallic chiffon saree with nano print. The breeziness of soft chiffon, combined with the freshness of floral print and the pleasant pink shade, makes it a pretty piece. A beautiful choker and heavy earrings and you’re sure to shine at social gatherings!

Rock a kurta

The versatile kurta usually has the answer to all your clothing woes Image Credit: Supplied

It doesn't matter how your body is built, you can always trust the humble kurta to make you look your best. Whether you're attending a friend's sangeet, a wedding or a party, the versatile kurta usually has the answer to your clothing woes. Invest in asymmetrical cuts in long and short lengths. Take your style up a notch, by layering it with a jacket, churidar pants and leather juttis!

Lavish in lace

An exquisite two-tone French Chantilly metallic lace saree Image Credit: Supplied

A magnificent combination of blue and gold sheer lace saree looks luxurious and deftly put together. This exquisite two-tone French Chantilly metallic lace saree is ideal for a party where you want to look your sensuous best. Ornate your neck in a beautiful choker and heavy earrings, do your hair in a classic or messy updo, and you’ll be the cynosure of all eyes!

Keep it light

This salwar suit with a pleasant rose print dupatta is simple and plain yet eye-catchy Image Credit: Supplied

It is a salwar suit with a slight hint of grey, specially designed for a party. Golden colour subtle work on the dress is flawless. The dupatta with a pleasant rose print is simple and plain yet eye-catchy. Make sure to have this humble and beautiful salwar suit in your wardrobe. This is perfect for evening wear when you match it with golden accessories or may be simple pearls.

