Luckily for Sidani, her employer Nestlé supports breastfeeding women. “With the 100 per cent implementation of comfort rooms at our offices and factories, it has become much easier for working women, like me, at Nestlé Middle East to express milk and ensure clean storage when we return to the workplace,” she says. “I think people don’t know how difficult it is as breastfeeding is not easy and without the right support from both family and at work it could be much harder. Today women are already putting a lot of pressure on themselves to be able to breastfeed as long as possible so that in itself affects the milk supply. Having that support at work along with flexible working hours to spend quality and quantity time with our babies makes all the difference.”