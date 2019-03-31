This cat needs a loving home and a family Image Credit: Supplied

What you need to know: This week, we have cats looking for a forever home.

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Bigsy

She is a six-month-old cat who likes sitting on her owner’s lap. She is friendly and gentle in nature. Bigsy would suit a home with other cats, children to play with or someone who is home during the day.

Cheeto

He is an eight-month-old cat. He is an adorable and gentle cat. His favourite pastime is getting rubbed on his tummy. He is the perfect pet for an apartment and doesn’t mind being left alone during the day.

Homey

Homey is a one-year-old. Homey loves to play, cuddle and spend time with people. Also, enjoys following the owner around and makes for a perfect, loyal cat.