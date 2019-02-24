“Riva belongs to Gen Z, a generation that thinks deeply about issues that impact their sensibilities. She is a passionate young girl who wants to make a difference to others less fortunate than her and issues that impact our environment. Her menstrual hygiene campaign came as no surprise. This is not the first and will not be the last. She has been a force multiplier who has inspired juniors and seniors alike, who in turn have come up with their own socially relevant projects. Her parents, teachers and the school have worked together and played a big role in nurturing her. I have no doubt that Riva will go on to bigger and better things and it’s only a matter of time before she is recognized globally,“ Nargish Khambatta, principal at Gems Modern Academy, Dubai said.