Movie-viewing experience in Dubai has taken on a new dimension with the opening of Star Cinemas’ latest multiplex at Al Ghurair Centre .

Image Credit: Supplied

To mark the opening of the new multiplex and add sparkles to Dubai’s Diwali celebrations, Al Ghurair Centre has launched a special promotion – running from October 16-20 – where 10 winners will be drawn and each winner will get 2 pairs of tickets to watch their favourite Bollywood release during Diwali. There’s surely no better way to kick off the festive season than with a special move night with friends and family, all while tucking into your favourite snacks at the theatre.

This special Diwali giveaway is being hosted on Al Ghurair Centre’s social media pages. Follow Al Ghurair Centre on Instagram and Facebook for more details.

A captivating experience

Equipped with the best audio and visual technologies, the multiscreen theatre at Al Ghurair Centre is the flagship of Star Cinemas, featuring more than 1,500 plush, comfortable seats that add to the movie-viewing experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Star Cinemas multiplex at Al Ghurair Centre screens a diverse selection of films – from Hollywood, Bollywood and Emirati films to regional Indian flicks and Filipino cinema,” says Michael Beverly, General Manager, Al Ghurair Centre.

“We, at Al Ghurair Centre, are excited to welcome Star Cinemas, a brand that is committed to use the power of entertainment to create family orientated experiences and a destination that is innovative. Star Cinemas through their passionate founder Ahmad Golchin, who is known as the Father of Middle East Cinemas, will deliver a unique experience based on their almost 60 years of experience as a cinema operator and film distributor. Whether it is the luxurious seating, freshly made theatre snacks or meeting movie stars during their visits, we know that with Star Cinemas, our customers will have an unbelievable experience at the movies,” says Beverly.

We, at Al Ghurair Centre, are excited to welcome Star Cinemas, a brand that is committed to use the power of entertainment to create family orientated experiences and a destination that is innovative. - Michael Beverly, General Manager, Al Ghurair Centre

“Throughout the year, moviegoers can enjoy a great cinema experience in a spacious surrounding, as well as exclusive movie premieres and celebrity visits. Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi and the cast of newly-released film Mei Hoom Musa recently had a meet and greet with the viewers right here at Al Ghurair Centre. This is just the beginning of many more surprises to come,” he adds.

During the opening of Star Cinemas at Al Ghurair Centre last month, Ahmad Golchin, Chairman of Phars Film and Star Cinemas, discussed his plan to further expand the number of halls.

Image Credit: Supplied

“It is a privilege of Star Cinemas to operate this multiplex in Dubai that adds to our existing network in the UAE. We will add four more halls next month and will have a total of 21 halls by the end of the year. We will have more than 2,000 seats to provide a cinematic experience characterised by fun, entertainment and culture of high quality,” says Golchin. Star Cinemas, which runs multiplexes in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, is part of Phars Films. Founded in 1964, Phars Films is a leading move distributor in the Middle East.

With world-class restaurants, cafes and stores, Al Ghurair Centre makes for a great stopover for a gourmet treat as well as shopping after a thrilling movie night. Located at the heart of Deira, Al Ghurair Centre is so much more than just the nation’s first shopping mall. Home to over 250 retail outlets, 50 dining concepts and an action-packed entertainment area, Al Ghurair Centre has something for everyone – from retail and dining to entertainment and lifestyle activities.