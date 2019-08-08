Head to the WTC Abu Dhabi for a great shopping experience! Image Credit: Supplied

Ah, shopping! Not many of us can deny that the seemingly tedious exercise, which involves walking around for hours (alone or with a bunch of friends), trying 20 different things, and lugging around huge bags can be extremely thrilling, and even relaxing. Malls have always been a social gathering place that provides an escape from the mundane routine of daily life. However, shoppers today are looking for more than prowling malls for trendy clothing items - they want an experience.

If you’re looking for something that goes going beyond perusing items in stores, head to the WTC Abu Dhabi!

It is not just a mall, but a destination - it offers amenities, experiences and entertainment to enhance the shopping experience. WTC Abu Dhabi is not only replete with retail stores but you can taste the flavours of international cuisine at its popular restaurants, catch a good movie, or just get your hands on some gaming tools.

Here are seven things to look out for at the WTC Abu Dhabi.

Get lost in retail therapy

Admit it. There is something strangely satisfying about the weight of a newly purchased thing dangling from a shopping bag on your arm. With a total of 230 stores, from popular lifestyle brands to high-end designer labels and flagship department stores, WTC Abu Dhabi caters to everyone from families to fashionistas. Take your pick from fashion stores such as Louis Feraud Paris, H&M, BHS, M. Missoni, Guess by Marciano, Gant, and U.S. Polo Assn, Centrepoint, R&B, Max Fashion. Indulge your shoe craze with, Aldo, Athelete’s & Co and CCC. Need a dip into the pool this summer? You could get your swimwear from Victoria’s secret or impress at the gym with trendy sportswear at Sun&Sand Sports Outlet. Calm your mind and senses with the relaxing Rituals beauty products, take advantage of the elegant home decor products available at Pan Emirates, and who can resist the allure of jewellery at Pandora, Pure Gold and Al Siraj Jewellery? You would also need a few grocery items for the house, so head to LuLu Hypermarket and department store or Spinneys.

Grab a cup of coffee with friends

They say sometimes having coffee with your best friend is all the therapy you need. There's just something innately special about a steaming cup of coffee (or even a cold one); and along with good company it’s even more meaningful. Tuck into a thick wedge of cake with a good cup of coffee at the delightful cafés such as The Surf Cafe Bagel Factory, Caribou, Costa, Nata, Rawaq Sport, Starbucks Coffee, The Raw Place, Cinnabon, Fraise BonBon, Min El Akher, and Selamlique.

Dine in style with family

Wandering the mall takes a lot of energy, which is why restaurants are such a key part of any shopping trip. Whether you want a quick meal or prefer a full-service, sit-down restaurant for the family, WTC Abu Dhabi has got you covered. You can relish some Indian-inspired fusion delights at Tamba restaurant, gorge on interesting pub grub at Back Yard Bistro, or devour freshly made pizza at Jazz@Pizza Express, rest assured you’ll have a good time. Besides there’s Pancake House, Papa Murphy's, Shakespeare and Co, Nando’s, Chappan Bhog, Taqado, Tarbouce, Zaitoun Akhdar, Sugar Factory, BYB, Dome, El Chico, Fish & Co, Hatam, Hot Palayok, and Al Mandoos to offer you delicious food you just can’t resist.

Enjoy a cheat meal like a star

Eating clean all the time can be difficult, right? We all deserve a cheat meal one in a while. To your advantage, having a cheat meal isn’t going to completely derail your fitness efforts. You can do it in style at WTC Abu Dhabi. There are so many options that you actually find it difficult to make a decision. Allow yourself to scan through the fare available at the Automatic Restaurant & Cafeteria, Doner & Gyros, DQ Grill & Chill, Hanoi, Jehangir's Kitchen, Papa Murphy's Pizza, and Popeyes. You will definitely find your favourite cheat item. Or you can go straight to the popular KFC, or McDonald's.

Satisfy your passion for films

Feeling overwhelmed after a whole day of shopping around the mall? There’s no better way to unwind then watch a good film. Novo Cinemas is going to be your best bet for the latest movies. With its rich legacy of cinema firsts, a passion for movies and a mission to entertain film fans everywhere, Novo Cinemas is the perfect place to enjoy a cinematic treat. It offers pioneering technologies such as online booking, e-kiosks, and the first cinema-dedicated mobile app, in addition to the UAE's first IMAX screen to the region. Total convenience for a great time out!

Get your game on!

WTC Abu Dhabi has the cure for bored shopping companions. A gaming zone to entertain those who are waiting for their parents or significant others to finish shopping. And you’re never too old to try it. The Action Zone is a top destination for gaming, rides, and indoor playgrounds. The state-of-the-art facility offers fun and entertainment for all ages, including exciting rides, redemption games, a Video Gaming Zone, a toddler zone, Virtual Reality games, KIDZONE ocean world soft play area, a snack counter and more. No more bored shopping partners, just get there and play!

Let your kid’s imagination go wild

