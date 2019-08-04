Vacation, staycation or business, it’s the perfect location for all your needs

Located in the heart of Deira, Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District has a breath of modernity, comfort, well-being, elegance and is family-friendly Video Credit: Sonia Shah | Videographer

Whether you’re in Dubai on holiday, for business or even if you’ve been a long-time resident looking for a staycation, finding a decent place to stay has never been an easy task. Traditionally, either you end up having to spend a tonne of money or scrimp and hope for the best. What is a style-conscious person looking for good value for money to do? We think we’ve found the answer.

The Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District offers everything you are looking for, in terms of combining comfort and a good location Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Head to the Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District!

The hotel is everything you are looking for, in terms of combining comfort and good location. Located in the heart of Deira, it goes beyond what is just another hotel - it has a breath of modernity, comfort, well-being, elegance and is family-friendly.

Here are 13 things that will captivate you about Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District this summer.

The hotel has a generously fashionable Arabesque aesthetic Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Get down to the basics

In lots of pleasant ways, the Hyatt Place Dubai/Al Wasl District transcends its budget niche with a generously fashionable Arabesque aesthetic. Wherever guests turn, there are works of art that celebrate everything that life has to offer. There are ample places to lounge, socialize and work, including cheery and efficient gallery hosts available to you 24/7, and free Wi-Fi and remote printing everywhere. You get to use free public computers with high-speed internet access in the gallery.

There are works of art that celebrate everything that life has to offer Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

It has you all covered

Fitness freaks don’t have to miss their daily workout regime as there is a 24-Hour Gym featuring cardio and strength training equipment with LCD touch screens. You don’t have to worry about dressing up and heading down to have a bite as the in-room dining options will save you the effort. There’s a secured valet parking basement to keep your vehicle safe. A tour and travel desk is at hand to help you enjoy the sights and sounds of the city.

There are ample places to lounge, socialize and work Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Did you forget something?

Forgotten your shaving kit? Or looking for cotton balls to wipe out your make-up? The Odds and Ends service offers a menu of must-have items for guests to buy, borrow or enjoy for free. The hotel even makes an extra effort for your little ones with a special playroom to keep them entertained.

A soothing white and dark wood décor will help you forget the city outside Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

There’s room for everyone

It's easy to lose your bearings in this striking hotel, which has 202 guestrooms including 10 suites and 105 apartments. A soothing white and dark wood décor will help you forget the city outside, as do the comfortable grand bed, the two twin bed options and the swiveling 47’ flat screen HDTV. There’s a Cozy Corner to sit back and relax, particularly for couch potatoes to watch TV comfortably spread out on the sofa sleepers in all guestrooms. Those on work or business will appreciate the separate inspiring workspace (warning: you can’t make excuses for not completing your work!)

Keep you clean and cool

Dirty clothes are sorted by the laundry services. There’s a plug panel for all your electronic needs. You can control the temperature in your rooms with the individual control air-conditioning. Have everyone at your beck and call by dialing the cordless telephone with voicemail.

Look good while you’re there

There’s no room for despair in these rooms, literally speaking! A hair dryer will keep your locks in great condition and don’t miss the luxury hair and skin care amenities. Need a top to throw on quickly? Iron out those creases with the iron and ironing board. Make your own tea and coffee or just pick a drink from the mini fridge. Don’t lose track of those pounds gained or lost with the digital bathroom scale. And your precious belongings will stay locked and secure in the in-room safe.

The bathrooms are gracefully spacious and distinctly modern Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

A home away from home

The hotel is stylish and sleek in a tower shared with 105 fully furnished luxurious apartments. You get a choice of a stunning studio, and lavish one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The apartment units include a compact kitchenette equipped with all cutlery, glassware, dining ware, a refrigerator and oven. The bathrooms are gracefully spacious and distinctly modern with a shower, and bathtubs.

You have a choice of eating and dining wherever you want as the restaurant has plenty of delicious fare to choose from Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Eat and drink 24/7

What’s a hotel stay without quality dining options? Guests at Hyatt Place Dubai have a choice of eating and dining wherever they want. The Gallery Kitchen Breakfast buffet is free with your stay and is loaded with plenty of delicious fare to choose from with hot breakfast items, fresh fruit and much more. It’s available daily from 6.30 a.m. till 11.00 a.m.

The multi-cuisine restaurant features a selection of delicious a la carte meals including comfort food, kids menu, and healthy options Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Dine in or out

Some of us, especially those with families, love to leisurely sit and dine and the Gallery Café is just the right place. The multi-cuisine restaurant, open from 6.30 a.m. till 11 p.m., features a selection of delicious a la carte meals including comfort food, kids menu, and healthy options, presenting the world at your plate.

Eat in the comfort of your pajamas with a selection of in-room dining meals, including breakfast and beverages from 7.00 a.m. till 10.30 p.m.

The diet conscious can select healthy options Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Grab something on the go

For those who don’t want to waste time sitting and eating, the 24/7 Gallery Market offers perfectly packaged grab and go items, from snacks and sandwiches to pastries and sweets. Coffee and tea lovers are in for a treat! Coffee to Beverages bar offers specially coffee and tea selection, and there’s a variety of yummy beverages you just can’t miss.

Explore the old world charm

No matter what you’re in the mood to do, there’s probably an activity around the hotel for you. Conveniently located, the hotel is steps away from the Union metro station or the bus terminal.

If you’re looking to spoil yourself with some retail therapy, Al Ghurair Centre is just out there or move a little further for the Deira City Centre. If you’re little more adventurous venture out and simply take a tour around the city.

Shop till you drop

Head to the Dubai Gold Souk that features over 250 retailers showcasing exquisite gold jewellery. Add some spice to your visit by enjoying the aroma of various spices, herbs, oils, dry fruits, teas and saffron at the Dubai Spice Souk. Get captivated by the fabrics and textiles, imported from various countries such as India, Africa, Iran at the Dubai Textile Souk.

A romantic cruise anyone?

You can also travel back in time for a slice of history at the Heritage and Diving Village for a hint of old Dubai architecture and the work of talented craftsmen such as potters, weavers, and also pearl-divers. Feeling romantic? Have a great time dining on the traditional dhow cruises.

And now for the best thing: you can earn free nights! Join the World of Hyatt – the loyalty programme that will ensure you enjoy free nights, exclusive member-only discounts and offers and lets you earn points on your stays and dining at Hyatt hotels.