Kimono dress, roses print silk, ZUHAIR MURAD. Graine de Femmes Torque, cultured pearls on golden brass. Poppy flowers earrings, golden brass, GOOSSENS
Image Credit: The Kurator
3D bustier bi-material dress, LOUIS VUITTON. Chance Infinie Crazy 8 Collection: necklace and earrings, diamonds on white gold. Force 10 bracelet, diamonds on white gold, FRED
Image Credit: The Kurator
Denim Vest Body. Long necklace, Mother of Pearl on brass, ALAÏA
Image Credit: The Kurator
Long sleeves jacket with deep round neck and removable crew neck, ivory wool crepe, GUCCI. Long pleated skirt, crepe de Chine, PRADA. Bianca capeline hat, hemp straw, MAISON MICHEL. Condora Queen leather sandals, LOUBOUTIN. Gold sphere-shaped Versace tiles ear pendants, VERSACE
Image Credit: The Kurator
Deconstructed striped shirt dress, cotton, MOSCHINO. Oversized ear pendants, glass stones on brass, GIAMBATTISTA VALLI
Image Credit: The Kurator
Dress with pockets and pleats, suede, MIU MIU. Silk chiffon shirt. Long coat with lapel collar, wool and cashmere, MAX MARA. Long necklace, natural rock crystal on golden brass, GOOSSENS. Mesh and crystal pumps, RENÉ CAOVILLA. Tempête Small bag, Alpina calf, DELVAUX. Tights, FALKE. Large sunglasses, acetate, ISABEL MARANT
Image Credit: The Kurator