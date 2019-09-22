Did you know that there are over 130different fines you could get on the roads in the UAE?

A policeman issues a traffic fine. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Here is a complete list of every single possible fine you could get while driving in the city.

Updated traffic fines as of February 1, 2018

1) Violation: Driving under the influence of Alcohol | Fine in Dh: Decided by court | Black Points: 23 | Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

2) Violation: Driving under the influence of drugs or brain affecting substances or any other similar items | Fine in Dh: Decided by court | Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles | Driving License suspension: License to be suspended for one year from the date of punishment completion

3) Violation: Causing someone’s death | Fine in Dh: Decided by court | Black Points: 23 | Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

4) Violation: Causing a serious accident or injuries | Fine in Dh: Decided by court | Black Points: 23 | Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles

5) Violation: Running away from the traffic policeman | Fine in Dh: 800 for light vehicles, 1000 for heavy vehicles | Black Points: 12 for light vehicles, 16 for heavy vehicles | Retention period: 30 days for light vehicle

6) Violation: Nonstop when causing a small accident | Fine in Dh: 500 for light vehicles/1000 for heavy vehicle | Black Points: 8 for light vehicles | Retention period: 7 days for light vehicles

7) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Black Points: 23 | Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

8) Violation: Driving a vehicle without plates | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Black Points: 23 | Retention period: 90 days for light vehicles

9) Violation: Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that jeopardizes his or other people’s lives or their safety or security | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Driving License suspension: License to be suspended for one year starting from the day of license withdrawal

10) Violation: Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that may cause damages to public or private facilities. | Fine in Dh: 3000

11) Violation: Heavy vehicles that cross the red light | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Driving License suspension: License to be suspended for one year starting from the day of license withdrawal

12) Violation: The heavy vehicle driver causing any accident that result in his or any other vehicle overturn | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Driving License suspension: License to be suspended for one year starting from the day of license

13) Violation: Using a leisure bike with three or more wheels on the road | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Retention period: 90 days

14) Violation: Failure to hand over a driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the third traffic violation | Fine in Dh: 3000

15) Violation: Overtaking from a prohibited place by trucks drivers | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Driving License suspension: Suspension of DL for 1 years from the date of withdrawal

16) Violation: Using the vehicle in carrying and transporting passengers without permission | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Black Points: 24 | Retention period: 30 days

17) Violation: Using the vehicle in carrying inflammable or hazardous materials without permission | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Black Points: 24 | Retention period: 60 days

18) Violation: If the loads of the trucks are not covered | Fine in Dh: 3000

19) Violation: Load leakage or spilling from the heavy vehicles | Fine in Dh: 3000 | Black Points: 12

20) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Black Points: 12 | Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles

21) Violation: Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardizes the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

22) Violation: Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Retention period: 61 days for light vehicles

23) Violation: Driving heavy vehicles not complying with the safety and security measures | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Black Points: 6

24) Violation: Failure to hand over a driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the second traffic violation | Fine in Dh: 2000

25) Violation: Loading the heavy vehicles in a way that endangers others | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Black Points: 6

26) Violation: Loading the heavy vehicles in a way that damages the roads | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Black Points: 6

27) Violation: Driving a noisy vehicle | Fine in Dh: 2000 | Black Points: 12

28) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 1500 | Black Points: 6 | Retention period: 15 days for light vehicles

29) Violation: Noncompliance of heavy vehicle with the traffic compulsory lane | Fine in Dh: 1500 | Black Points: 12

30) Violation: Not lifting the exhaust pipe of trucks | Fine in Dh: 1500

31) Violation: Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from the competent authority | Fine in Dh: 1500

32) Violation: Exceeding the permitted percentage of vehicle tinting | Fine in Dh: 1500

33) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 1000

34) Violation: Entering the vehicle into a prohibited area | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 8

35) Violation: Sudden deviation of the vehicle | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 4

36) Violation: Crossing red light for light vehicles | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 12 | Retention period: 30 days

37) Violation: Crossing red light for motorcycles | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 12 | Retention period: 31 days

38) Violation: Rubber neck (crowding) at the scenes of traffic accidents | Fine in Dh: 1000

39) Violation: Heavy vehicle overtaking or entering prohibited roads or areas | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 4

40) Violation: Failure to hand over a driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the first traffic violation | Fine in Dh: 1000

41) Violation: Overtaking from the road shoulder | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

42) Violation: Parking in front of fire hydrant places | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

43) Violation: Parking in the spaces allocated for people with special needs | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

44) Violation: Stopping in the middle of the road without a justified reason | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

45) Violation: Stopping the vehicle in in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder in public roads | Fine in Dh: 1000 |

46) Violation: The driver fails to stop when the school bus driver activates the stop sign | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 10

47) Violation: Not giving way or priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police cars or official conveys | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

48) Violation: Modifying the vehicle’s engine or the Chassis without permission | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 12 | Retention period: 30 days

49) Violation: Not complying of loading and unloading in the designated areas | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 4

50) Violation: Trailing a boat or carriage without permission | Fine in Dh: 1000

51) Violation: Trailing a boat or a carriage without fulfilling safety and security conditions | Fine in Dh: 1000

52) Violation: Transport passengers in vehicle not designated for | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 4

53) Violation: Driving a vehicle that causes pollution | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

54) Violation: Throwing wastes from vehicles onto the roads | Fine in Dh: 1000 | Black Points: 6

55) Violation: Using mobile while driving | Fine in Dh: 800 | Black Points: 4

56) Violation: Being distracted by anything while driving | Fine in Dh: 800 | Black Points: 4

57) Violation: Changing vehicle’s colour without permission | Fine in Dh: 800

58) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 700

59) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 600

60) Violation: a. Driving the vehicle against the traffic direction | Fine in Dh: 600 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days for light vehicles

61) Violation: Entering a road in a dangerous way | Fine in Dh: 600 | Black Points: 6

62) Violation: Wrong overtaking | Fine in Dh: 600 | Black Points: 6

63) Violation: Overtaking from a prohibited place | Fine in Dh: 600

64) Violation: Training on driving without permission | Fine in Dh: 502

65) Violation: Provide training in a vehicle that is designated for training without the competent authority permission | Fine in Dh: 501

66) Violation: Violating the rules of using the commercial plate numbers | Fine in Dh: 500 | Retention period: 7 days

67) Violation: Reversing in a dangerous way | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

68) Violation: Noncompliance of vehicles drivers with the traffic signs and directions | Fine in Dh: 500

69) Violation: Putting signs on the road that may cause damage to it or may block the traffic | Fine in Dh: 500

70) Violation: Failure to take the necessary road safety measures upon the vehicle breakdown | Fine in Dh: 500

71) Violation: In case of not wearing the helmet by the driver when driving a motorcycle | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

72) Violation: In case of not wearing the helmet by the passenger while being on a | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

73) Violation: Causing disturbance to traffic in any way not set forth in this schedule | Fine in Dh: 500

74) Violation: Making U turn from undesignated areas | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

75) Violation: Making wrong turn with the vehicle | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

76) Violation: Driving at night without lights | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

77) Violation: Driving in foggy weather without lights | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

78) Violation: Driving in foggy weather in violation of the competent authority’s instructions | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

79) Violation: Not placing reflective stickers on the backside of trucks and transport vehicles | Fine in Dh: 500

80) Violation: Driving a vehicle with expired driving license | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days for light vehicles

81) Violation: Driving a vehicle with an expired registration | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days if registration expired more than 3 months ago

82) Violation: Stopping in the yellow box junction | Fine in Dh: 500

83) Violation: Stopping the vehicle on the pedestrian crossings | Fine in Dh: 500

84) Violation: Park behind vehicles and blocking their movement | Fine in Dh: 500

85) Violation: Stopping in undesignated places by Taxis which have designated pick up areas. | Fine in Dh: 500 | Retention period: 4

86) Violation: Stopping the vehicle without keeping the safe distance specified by the law from a curve or junction or turns | Fine in Dh: 500

87) Violation: Parking without securing the vehicle | Fine in Dh: 500

88) Violation: Improper Parking | Fine in Dh: 500

89) Violation: Driving a vehicle without insurance | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days |

90) Violation: Driving unlicensed vehicle from the traffic department | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 8 days

91) Violation: Using the vehicles in marches without permission or in unauthorized situations. | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 15 days for the light vehicle

92) Violation: School bus driver failing to activate the stop sign or in case of noncompliance with traffic instructions | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 6

93) Violation: Not giving priority to pedestrians in pedestrians’ crossings | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 6

94) Violation: Driving a vehicle that do not comply with the security and safety measures | Fine in Dh: 500

95) Violation: Driving a vehicle that is unfit for driving | Fine in Dh: 500

96) Violation: Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission. | Fine in Dh: 500

97) Violation: Driving with expired tyres | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days

98) Violation: The rear or side lights of trailer container are broken | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 |

99) Violation: The absence of back and sidelights of trailer container | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

100) Violation: Loading the light vehicle in a way that endangers others | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

101) Violation: Loading the light vehicle in a way that endangers the road | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

102) Violation: Overloading or unframed loadings in the light vehicles | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4

103) Violation: Overloading a transport vehicle | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points: 4 | Retention period: 7 days

104) Violation: Provide training on a training vehicle that is not labelled as training vehicle | Fine in Dh: 500 |

105) Violation: Leak or falling of parts of the loads from a light vehicle. | Fine in Dh: 500

106) Violation: Driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any | Fine in Dh: 400

107) Violation: Driving a vehicle with one single plate | Fine in Dh: 400 |

108) Violation: Unclear vehicle plate | Fine in Dh: 400

109) Violation: Failure to leave safe distance when driving behind other vehicles | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

110) Violation: Entering the road without ensuring a clear way | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

111) Violation: Failure to use signal light when changing the vehicle direction or making turns | Fine in Dh: 400

112) Violation: Noncompliance with the traffic compulsory lane for light vehicles | Fine in Dh: 400

113) Violation: Not following the instructions of the traffic policeman | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

114) Violation: Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases | Fine in Dh: 400

115) Violation: Driving a vehicle with a driving license other that the granted one | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 12

116) Violation: Not carrying the vehicle registration card | Fine in Dh: 400

117) Violation: Not carrying the driving license | Fine in Dh: 400

118) Violation: Stopping a vehicle in a way that expose danger on pedestrians | Fine in Dh: 400

119) Violation: Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks the pedestrians movement | Fine in Dh: 400

120) Violation: Parking vehicles on the pavements | Fine in Dh: 400

121) Violation: Driving on lanes designated for buses or taxis in other than the authorized situations. | Fine in Dh: 400

122) Violation: Not giving priority to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road | Fine in Dh: 400 |

123) Violation: Pedestrian’s failure to abide by signals or crossing from the undesignated areas | Fine in Dh: 400

124) Violation: Using the horn or the vehicle radio in a disturbing way | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

125) Violation: Driving the vehicle in residential areas or around the educational institutions or the hospitals in way that endangers others | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

126) Violation: Allowing children under 10 years old or shorter than 145 cm to sit in the front seat of a vehicle. | Fine in Dh: 400

127) Violation: Not fixing child seats for children under 4 years old in the vehicle. | Fine in Dh: 400

128) Violation: Not fastening the seat belt of the driver | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

129) Violation: Not fastening the seat belt for all the passengers | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 4

130) Violation: Not examining the vehicle after making core adjustments on its engine | Fine in Dh: 400

131) Violation: Not examining the vehicle after making core adjustments on its body | Fine in Dh: 400

132) Violation: If the lights of the vehicle are not working | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 6

133) Violation: In case the changing lane light signs are not working | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 2

134) Violation: The rear sign lights of the vehicle are not working | Fine in Dh: 400 | Black Points: 2

135) Violation: Using training vehicles in timings other than specified by licensing authority or in undesignated areas | Fine in Dh: 400

136) Violation: Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 km/hour | Fine in Dh: 300

137) Violation: Using vehicles for purposes other than the designated ones. | Fine in Dh: 300 | Black Points: 4

138) Violation: Not holding training permit while training | Fine in Dh: 300

139) Drivers who do not come to a complete halt at stop signs. | Fine in Dh: 500 | Black Points 0

Texting and driving is just one of the common offences reported by Dubai Police. If you're a motorist in the UAE, it's important to know the penalties which are applied for all traffic violations.