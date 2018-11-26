An ECNR passport is usually given to individuals who have covered the minimum qualification level of matriculation or Grade 10, or to children and teenagers under the age of 18. Any person who has not completed this level is usually given a passport marked as ECR. The only difference in these passports is that on the last page, which has family details, there is a line marking whether an emigration check is required or not. The classification is for the protection of workers who travel to these countries with low or negligible educational qualification.