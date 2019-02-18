While Raj agrees that it is important not to “settle for something you don’t want to do” one should not quit when the going gets tough. Heiba advises new graduates to listen to criticism and work on shortcomings. It can be difficult to adjust to working, after spending most of your life as a student, according to Farhat, but the key to success is pushing through. One should never leave an opportunity without making an honest attempt at succeeding at it.