Food enthusiasts can showcase their skills in the cooking competition with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar

Interested food enthusiasts can also showcase their skills in the cooking competition with chef Brar slated on 29 October from 3-5pm for only Dh399 per station. Fans who are eager to get a signed copy of his new cookbook can join the meet and greet on October 30, with the talented chef between 3-5pm at Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island.

Chef Brar is best known for being the host of popular TV food shows and a judge of Master Chef India. He has worked with some of the most renowned chefs in the world including Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia. In 2003, while working at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Noida, India, 25-year-old Chef Brar was named the youngest executive chef of his time. He has successfully run restaurants in India and abroad, and has curated menus for many more. He has won awards for his work, including ‘Best New Restaurant in the World’ given by the Wallpaper magazine.

Get grooving to desi beats at Crowne Plaza

DJ Aqeel joins DJ Akhtar at Crown Plaza Yas Island on 4 November Image Credit: Supplied

Those who are looking for a Double Trouble desi upbeat celebration can head to Crowne Plaza Yas Island on 4 November from 8pm and dance the night away to good old remixes from the '90s with DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar.

Rightfully considered and respected as one of the pioneers of Bollywood remixes and dance music in India, DJ Aqeel has forever changed the landscape of these genres of music globally. Also known as the ‘Don’ of remixes, he is one of the most renowned remixers in the circuit and his work have won the hearts of fans all over the world. Get ready to pump up and party with an entrance fee of Dh149, which comes with three drinks on the house.

DJ Akhtar will spin the decks at Crowne Plaza Yas Island

As the houses on Yas Island begin to look decked out with lamps and colourful rangolis, and the night sky starts filling up with fireworks and crackers, gear up to celebrate the festival of goodness with much pomp and glory at Yas Plaza Hotels. No need to bring anything, just good vibes, and a great appetite for the most memorable Diwali experience.

Below are some curated experiences to embrace the Diwali festivities at Yaz Plaza Hotels this season:

Chef’s Table with Chef Ranveer Brar

Date: 28-30 October

Time: 6pm onwards

Price: Dh399 per person, Dh 699 per couple

Venue: Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana

Book: 02 656 4000 or +971 55 250 2739

Cooking Contest with Chef Ranveer Brar

Date: 29 October

Time: 3-5pm

Price: Dh399 per station

Venue: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Book: +971 2 656 2000 or +971 55 594 1795 (WhatsApp)

Meet & Greet/Book Signing with Chef Ranveer Brar

Indo-Italian canapés & drinks with personalised signed recipe books giveaway for all guests

Date: 30 October

Time: 3-5pm

Venue: Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Book: +971 2 656 2000 or +971 55 594 1795 (WhatsApp)

DJ Aqeel & Akhtar Live Performance

Date: 4 November

Time: 8pm onwards

Price: Dh149 with three drinks on the house

Venue: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Book: 02 656 3000 or +971 50 667 5815