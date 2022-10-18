Highlights
- Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar takes over the kitchen of Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana while DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar bring back the very best of ‘90s pop Indian music at Crowne Plaza Yas Island.
Diwali, the festival of lights, descends at Yas Plaza Hotels with celebrations for good fortune, songs for success and happiness, and sumptuous meals for sharing with family and friends. To make the merry-making even more joyous and colourful, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar from India will take over the kitchen of Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana from 28-30 October.
Exclusive chef’s table
For the three days, chef Brar will be curating an ultra-exclusive Chef’s Table experience featuring a five-course dinner menu for Dh399 for one and Dh699 for a couple from 6pm. Get to enjoy the delectable menu that includes Shades of Tomato, Seared Foie Gras, Galawat, Khichada, Nihari, Biryani, and Shahi tukda brûlée.
Meet & greet
Interested food enthusiasts can also showcase their skills in the cooking competition with chef Brar slated on 29 October from 3-5pm for only Dh399 per station. Fans who are eager to get a signed copy of his new cookbook can join the meet and greet on October 30, with the talented chef between 3-5pm at Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island.
Chef Brar is best known for being the host of popular TV food shows and a judge of Master Chef India. He has worked with some of the most renowned chefs in the world including Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia. In 2003, while working at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Noida, India, 25-year-old Chef Brar was named the youngest executive chef of his time. He has successfully run restaurants in India and abroad, and has curated menus for many more. He has won awards for his work, including ‘Best New Restaurant in the World’ given by the Wallpaper magazine.
Get grooving to desi beats at Crowne Plaza
Those who are looking for a Double Trouble desi upbeat celebration can head to Crowne Plaza Yas Island on 4 November from 8pm and dance the night away to good old remixes from the '90s with DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar.
Rightfully considered and respected as one of the pioneers of Bollywood remixes and dance music in India, DJ Aqeel has forever changed the landscape of these genres of music globally. Also known as the ‘Don’ of remixes, he is one of the most renowned remixers in the circuit and his work have won the hearts of fans all over the world. Get ready to pump up and party with an entrance fee of Dh149, which comes with three drinks on the house.
As the houses on Yas Island begin to look decked out with lamps and colourful rangolis, and the night sky starts filling up with fireworks and crackers, gear up to celebrate the festival of goodness with much pomp and glory at Yas Plaza Hotels. No need to bring anything, just good vibes, and a great appetite for the most memorable Diwali experience.
Below are some curated experiences to embrace the Diwali festivities at Yaz Plaza Hotels this season:
Chef’s Table with Chef Ranveer Brar
Date: 28-30 October
Time: 6pm onwards
Price: Dh399 per person, Dh 699 per couple
Venue: Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana
Book: 02 656 4000 or +971 55 250 2739
Cooking Contest with Chef Ranveer Brar
Date: 29 October
Time: 3-5pm
Price: Dh399 per station
Venue: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Book: +971 2 656 2000 or +971 55 594 1795 (WhatsApp)
Meet & Greet/Book Signing with Chef Ranveer Brar
Indo-Italian canapés & drinks with personalised signed recipe books giveaway for all guests
Date: 30 October
Time: 3-5pm
Venue: Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Book: +971 2 656 2000 or +971 55 594 1795 (WhatsApp)
DJ Aqeel & Akhtar Live Performance
Date: 4 November
Time: 8pm onwards
Price: Dh149 with three drinks on the house
Venue: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Book: 02 656 3000 or +971 50 667 5815
For more information and bookings, contact +971 2 656 3066 or email: info@yasplazahotels.com.