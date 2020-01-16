Video Credit: Sonia Shah and Logan Fish

You would be forgiven for thinking that Dubai Garden Glow is a place for children. It is, for sure, but all its attractions, be it the newly opened Magic Park with its optical illusions or the Ice Park with its ice sculptures, hold appeal for people of all ages.

Here we take you through the things that grown-ups - from young adults and couples to parents and grandparents - can enjoy at Dubai Garden Glow.

Action and adventure for young adults

What’s the fun in doing the same old thing over and again, like hitting the mall and watching a movie or meeting up at a restaurant and shooting the breeze? Do something different, something where you can be a part of the action and the entertainment. Get your friends together and head to Dubai Garden Glow this weekend to explore its latest attraction, the Magic Park. Engage with its 28-odd exhibits and 3D artworks to create amazing optical illusions and capture them in photographs – make it look like you are climbing up the Burj Khalifa, being engulfed by a ferocious dinosaur, or battling strange creatures from another world.

Give your imagination a free rein and come up with the best optical illusions. Post the results on social media and impress your mates and followers.

A favourite haunt of young couples

Think beyond the cliched options for a date. Why settle for a candle-lit corner of a restaurant when you can have a beautifully decorated garden at your disposal? Intrepid young couples are making a beeline for the Glow Park where heart-shaped archways, floral pathways and colourful tunnels provide the perfect setting for a stroll with your sweetheart.

Let its serene surroundings, beautiful light installations and great outdoors set the mood for the evening and the conversation. Turn it into a dinner date with a bite at one of its eateries. It might not be a five-star offering but we guarantee the whole experience will stay in your heart for a long time to come.

Thrill for Mums and Dads

As a parent, you often give priority to your children’s likes and dislikes without paying too much attention to your tastes. But what if you too happen to like what they love? Dubai Garden Glow’s Ice Park falls into that category. The cool environs, set at a temperature of -8 degrees Celsius, enthralls all desert dwellers, children and adults alike.

Add to it sculptures of wild animals carved in ice and you have an experience unlike any other in the country. So the next time your children mention a visit to the Ice Park, get ready with a spring in your step.

And make sure you bundle them up so that you can stick around to enjoy the artistry of the men who sculpted 50 plus structures from 500 tonnes of ice.

A time for grandparents to reconnect

Whether they live with you or are visiting, grandparents would love the opportunity to reconnect with you as well as their childhood at Dubai Garden Glow’s attractions. See them rediscover the dinosaurs at the Dinosaur Park with the same amazement and glee as their grandchildren.

Beautiful lights and artistic installations at the Glow Park are sure to delight their hearts. And you don’t have to worry that they will get too tired walking around the grounds, as Dubai Garden Glow provides wheelchairs at the gates. Let them explore the garden and enjoy the sights to their heart’s content.

