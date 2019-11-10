Video Credit: Logan Fish | Video Editor

If you are visiting Dubai for the first time, residents will tell you that your trip is in no way complete until you take a tour of Dubai Garden Glow. They would know, as the garden not only presents a range of must-see attractions but also offers the perfect backdrop for all the memories you will make during the visit.

With umpteen breath-taking photo opportunities strewn across the its newly opened Magic Park, Dinosaur Park, Ice Park and Glow Park, you can pick and choose the location for your masterpiece. But here are the eight best photo spots to get you started.

Play with the peacock

Lights, in every conceivable colour, beckon you to the Glow Park, where soft hues interlace with dominant palettes to create a bright and beautiful world of artistic installations. Developed around the theme of nature, 500 impressively designed sets liven up the park. Taking centre stage is the magnificent peacock with its spread-out wings. Naturally, people gravitate towards it for that picture-perfect photograph.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

But if you are not just after a pleasing picture, the installation offers plenty of challenges, even to the seasoned photographer. Try getting the peacock, plants and flowers in the same frame or capturing a full reflection of the installation in the water.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Caught in a topsy-turvy world

Let your imagination run wild at the Magic Park, which is a treasure trove of fascinating photo opportunities. In fact every exhibit and 3D artwork here is designed as an impressive photograph that takes form once you start interacting with them. Top of the range is the upside-down living room, where all the furniture and accessories are stuck to the ceiling. It’s now up to you to think up situations that would make your shot truly outstanding. For all you know, the final product may end up taking pride of place in your home.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

An icy adventure

Whether it’s the drop in temperatures to -8 degrees Celsius or the true-to-life ice sculptures of wild animals, you are not fully prepared for what awaits you in the Ice Park. But once you are inside, adults and children alike are floored by the grandeur of the sculptures as well as the novelty of experiencing the freezing temperatures here in the desert. If that doesn’t present a good photo opportunity, what does? Quratulain Mohsin, who posts regularly on beauty, fashion and life in the city @quratulainarif, can’t hide her glee as she discovers the Ice Park.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

A walk to remember

Dotted across the Glow Park are lovely archways, each with a separate theme. If you and your partner are in the mood to declare to the world your relationship status, no better place than the heart-shaped archways. Snap a photograph and stick it on social media.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Or if all you want to do is capture the fun times you have had as a family in the park, go for the sea-themed archway made of geometric shapes – children love the hanging fish and the familiar movie characters.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

The intensely lit pink tunnel will impress the artistic kind while nature lovers won’t get tired of posing in the floral archway lined with flowers that open and close.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Go wild

Keen on horror photography but never had the chance to explore your interest? Don’t worry. The Magic Park presents the dilapidated fluorescence room, where strange-looking animals lurk. Test the limits of your creativity and come up with the scariest photograph you can envisage – ask your family to recreate a horror scene or take an eerie picture of you heading into the unknown.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

The Magic Park is not just about horror pictures and intriguing illusions though. It’s also about having loads and loads of fun with family and friends. And the best place to record it is the kaleidoscope. Step into the giant exhibit to become a part of the changing patterns. Go for a group or a solo photo but pack in all the pizzazz for a perfect memento.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Dino-watching

Walking through the Dinosaur Park will present many moments like this one where your little one will be engrossed in the roaring and moving pre-historic creatures completely oblivious to everything else around them. Make sure your camera is photo-ready to record their excitement as they embark on a journey of discovery of more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs at the park.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

The candid shot

As you roam around the Glow Park, there would come a time when your family would forget all about taking pictures and be absorbed in the picturesque installations – the garden is packed with artworks that make you pause and ponder, just like this jar overflowing with flowers. But being the avid photographer that you are, you have to stay alert and be always ready to snap that candid photograph, which can make the cut and enter your family's hall of fame.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

The selfie spot

One of the designated selfie spots at the Glow Park, the sparkling butterfly draws a lot of traffic. Popular with couples, the spot is also set up with steps to ensure a great picture. Come armed with your selfie stick and try out various poses to get the best result.