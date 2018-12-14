Global Village is open for another exciting season till April 6, 2019. The 23rd season offers exotic flavours, live shows, thrilling rides and great bargains.
There’s so much to enjoy with more than 75 countries displaying traditional handicrafts and culinary delights in more than 25 pavilions. The Global Village hosts more than 12,000 shows every year, including roaming street performers and daredevil stunt shows. The newest attraction is a floating market with one side dedicated to a variety of traditional foods from Thailand.
This year, be mesmerised by a fiery musical fountain and stroll along eight new bridges built to resemble the world famous architectural icons. Senior photographer Pankaj Sharma captures the charm of the old and the magnificence of the new.