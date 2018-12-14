Global Village is open for another exciting season till April 6, 2019. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Global Village is open for another exciting season till April 6, 2019. The 23rd season offers exotic flavours, live shows, thrilling rides and great bargains.

There’s so much to enjoy with more than 75 countries displaying traditional handicrafts and culinary delights in more than 25 pavilions. The Global Village hosts more than 12,000 shows every year, including roaming street performers and daredevil stunt shows. The newest attraction is a floating market with one side dedicated to a variety of traditional foods from Thailand.

This year, be mesmerised by a fiery musical fountain and stroll along eight new bridges built to resemble the world famous architectural icons. Senior photographer Pankaj Sharma captures the charm of the old and the magnificence of the new.

African pavilion is a treasure trove of artefacts. Take your pick from wooden carved and hand-painted masks to baskets and more. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Global Village is the biggest and most exciting outdoor entertainment park in the Middle East. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Dubai winter is the perfect time to walk around the Global Village whilst you indulge in some retail therapy, sample great food, and witness some world class entertainment. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Every year, it brings top-class entertainment, family fun, culture, heritage, dining and shopping that offers diversified activities for locals, residents and tourists. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
The Indian pavilion exhibits authentic products ranging from cotton, silk, chiffon fabrics to traditional leather sandals, handbags and much more. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
heritage village comes alive every evening with traditional Emirati hospitality, while men exhibit traditional pottery-making skills. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Global Village is the leading family outdoor cultural and entertainment destination, include festivals, shopping and entertainment. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
