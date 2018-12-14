African pavilion is a treasure trove of artefacts. Take your pick from wooden carved and hand-painted masks to baskets and more. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Global Village is the biggest and most exciting outdoor entertainment park in the Middle East. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai winter is the perfect time to walk around the Global Village whilst you indulge in some retail therapy, sample great food, and witness some world class entertainment. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Every year, it brings top-class entertainment, family fun, culture, heritage, dining and shopping that offers diversified activities for locals, residents and tourists. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

The Indian pavilion exhibits authentic products ranging from cotton, silk, chiffon fabrics to traditional leather sandals, handbags and much more. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

heritage village comes alive every evening with traditional Emirati hospitality, while men exhibit traditional pottery-making skills. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News