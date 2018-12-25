The new campsite is located at the ultra-peaceful Banan Beach Resort, a beachfront venue that is home to the most retro tents you’ll see, as well as beachside chalets and even hammocks by the water. The property is located in Jebel Ali, Dubai, near the Expo 2020 site. There are 47 camping tents sprawled across the beach and five beach side chalets with comfortable beds. Amenities like bathrooms, a BBQ station and Wi-Fi are available for everyone. There’s a lot to do there including dining, drinking, 12 different types of water activities, moonlight yoga and just plain relaxing by the shores. The beach-side chalets are available for those who don’t love sleeping on the floor. They start at around Dh1,000 per night and there's a little pool in each of them too! The golden shores and friendly environment make it such a relaxing place that will really take you away from the hectic Dubai city life.