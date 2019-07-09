Krispy Kreme's new chilled coffee range Image Credit: Supplied

1. Double espresso by default

If you’re big on caffeine, there’s a lot to like about Krispy Kreme’s new chilled coffee line-up. Most UAE coffee shops will charge you extra for that potentially all-important second espresso shot. Not Krispy Kreme. Each of the four new chilled coffees comes with two shots included - useful for those seeking a post-lunch or mid-morning pick-me-up.

2. White chocolate without dairy

Whether it’s for dietary reasons or simply personal preference, not all of us like milk in our frappe. Enter Krispy Kreme’s new white chocolate frappe. The protagonist of the new line-up, it can be enjoyed with or without whipped cream and chocolate syrup. We’ll be exploring this special beverage a little more in the next few weeks.

The White Chocolate Frappe can be enjoyed with or without whipped cream and chocolate syrup Image Credit: Supplied

3. The UAE loves coffee

Between 2012 and 2016, UAE residents more than doubled our daily consumption from 1.4 billion to a staggering 3.4 billion cups, according to a Forbes Middle East report. Dubai Chamber reports that sales of powdered coffee and coffee beans in the UAE grew at a CAGR of around 8.4 per cent from 2011 to 2016, valued at around Dh2.25 billion. The Middle East loves its coffee Turkish style – strong and flavourful – and this drove Krispy Kreme to roll out the new range.

4. Intense flavours

Whether your head’s full of hazelnut, you’ve got a craving for caramel or are very much in need of some vanilla, the syrups available with Krispy Kreme’s chilled coffees hit the spot. Krispy Kreme uses only 100 per cent Arabica beans.

Beat the heat with a cooling double shot of espresso Image Credit: Supplied

5. Pair perfectly with doughnuts

Famously associated with American cops stopping by late-night diners, everyone knows you can’t beat the killer combo of biting into a glazed doughnut and sipping on boiling brew. As it’s summer, why not swap out the traditional Americano for a chilled one? If you want a little less sugar, the Americano and Iced Latte are available sans syrup.

6. It’s really, really hot