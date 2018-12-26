Every year, Dubai Garden Glow adds new attractions – last season, it opened the Ice Park with a lot of fanfare. This year, it launched an Art Park with nature as the theme. About 500,000 recycled plastic and glass bottles filled with coloured water and around a thousand CDs were used to create the intricate yet elaborate artworks of animals, plants and birds. The Glow Park has also undergone a sea change with brand-new light installations.