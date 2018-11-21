Make your way through a tunnel to the next section where huge giraffes offer the perfect backdrop for a fun family photo. This time around, it shouldn’t be hard to control your chattering teeth as you snap the selfie – instead of an icy seat, you get a colourful cushion to park yourself. Sit back and marvel at how the artistes converted 5,000 tonnes of ice into exemplary works of art. That is if you can take the temperature of -8 degrees Celsius in your stride.