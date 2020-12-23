Watch the Dubai Festival City fireworks display on New Year's Eve Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight All the restaurants have terraces offering prime seats to watch the grand fireworks shows twice!



Glistening over Dubai Creek, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City have the best venues to celebrate and watch the Dubai Festival City fireworks display on New Year's Eve. All the restaurants have terraces offering prime seats to watch the grand fireworks shows twice!

Explore the collection of elegantly appointed accommodations accompanied by the world-class InterContinental service. Create joyful memories this season with our delightful staycations:

Stay and Play in a fully appointed Toy's R us suite with toys, essentials, and educational products for babies and children. Starting from Dh699++, kids will enjoy festive gifts, complimentary upgrade to a suite, complimentary breakfast and more.

Whether it’s a gift for oneself or to your loved-ones, indulge in shopping while staying with us! With rate starting from Dh399++ receive a shopping voucher worth up to Dh400 to spend at Dubai Festival City Mall, complimentary breakfast and up to 30 per cent off on dining.

New Year's Eve – December 31, 2020

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 8.30pm to 12.30am (Cash bar from 12.30am)

Eight different live cooking stations are ready to serve a bounty of food, inspired by the world’s culinary traditions, including seafood delicacies, and the freshest ceviche and oysters.

Details:

Dh599 per person, including soft beverages (Indoor seating)

Dh699 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (Indoor seating)

Enjoy the views of the fireworks at our terrace

Dh749 per person, including soft beverages (terrace seating)

Dh849 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (terrace seating)

Dh220, for children aged 6-12

Children aged 0-5 dine complimentary

Live entertainment and terrace views of fireworks at Festival Bay

For reservation, call or Whatsapp +971 4 701 11 11

Vista Restaurant and Terrace

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 8.30pm to 12.30am (Cash bar from 12.30am)

Mix and mingle as you welcome 2021 in style! Enjoy the spectacular fireworks display at the terrace while you take delight in free flowing beverages and premium charcuterie and prime beef.

Details:

Dh350 per person including soft beverages

Dh550 per person including house beverages

Enjoy the views of the fireworks at our terrace

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Choix par Pierre Gagnaire, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Choix par Pierre Gagnaire Image Credit: Supplied

When: Friday, December 31, 2020, from 8.30pm to 12.30am (Cash bar from 12.30am)

Enjoy an authentic Parisian dining experience with a beautifully crafted three-course menu by Michelin Star Chef Pierre Gagnaire with view of the Festival Bay fireworks.

Details:

Dh395 per person, including soft beverages (indoor)

Dh595 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (indoor)

Dh295 for kids with menu or a la carte kid's special dish (indoor)

Dh595 per person, including soft beverages (terrace seating)

Dh795 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (terrace seating)

Dh495 for kids with menu or a la carte kid's special dish (terrace seating)

For reservation, call or Whatsapp +971 4 701 11 11

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Skyline Lounge, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Skyline Lounge, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Supplied

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 8.30pm to 12.30am (Cash bar from 12.30am)

Welcome the New Year at one of Dubai’s most desirable locations, offering amazing views of the city skyline, with front row seats to the New Year’s Eve firework spectacle at Festival Bay. Dine with a collection of delicacies at our gala dinner buffet, live BBQ stations and DJ.

Details:

Dh799 per person, including soft beverages

Dh899 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles

Dh300 per children aged 6-12 Children aged 0-5 dine complimentary

For reservation, call or Whatsapp +971 4 701 11 11

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Belgian Café, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Belgian Café, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Supplied

When: Friday, December 31, 2020, from 8.30pm to 12.30am (Cash bar from 12.30am)

Ring in the New Year with a Belge ‘Fest On a Soif’ event featuring authentic Belgian dishes served to your table, family style. Feast on an array of cold starters, followed by delicious main dishes including short beef ribs, chicken wings and so much more. If you have room for something sweet indulge in desserts which are inspired by the festive season.

Live music, views of the fireworks and cityscape beyond and of course loads of festive cheer will create an atmosphere like no other for this special evening.

Details:

Dh550 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (indoor seating)

Dh650 per person, including house hops, grapes and bubbles (terrace seating)

For reservation, call or Whatsapp +971 4 701 11 11

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Sirocco, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City

When: Friday, December 31, 2020, from 7.30pm to 12am

Enjoy a spectacular end of year celebration with a great family feast including a lavish spread complete with all your favourite International dishes and free-flowing beverages.

Details:

Dh249 per person, including soft beverages

Dh349 per person, including house hops and grapes, and one glass of bubbles for toasting poolside.

Dh125 Kids from 0-5 years complimentary and 6-12 years