Portman’s performance puts an exclamation point on Celeste’s every gesture, word and saunter. Everything about the character is outsize, extreme, including an accent that sounds like it’s been lifted from a New York cabbie in an old Hollywood comedy. Celeste is by turns opaque and transparent; with her hair pulled off her face, her eyes darkly made-up (in an echo of the school shooter), she looks as if she has become her own mask. Much about her is different from when she was young, but when a second mass murder casts a shadow over Celeste’s life — and she quips about it — Corbet seems to be hewing to Marx’s dictum that history happens first as tragedy and then as farce.