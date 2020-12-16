Discover a spectacular winter wonderland at one of the first and beloved malls in Dubai

Video Credit: Supplied

The most wonderful time of the year is nearly upon us and as UAE temperatures cool there’s a magical place where you can stand entranced like Lucy or Edmund entering Narnia in a flurry of snowflakes.

Yes, the much-loved BurJuman festive extravaganza has once again landed in Dubai in a sparkly shower of tinsel.

The mall’s award-winning winter showcase with full of cheer is ready to greet visitors, while making sure everyone is safe and following all the health precautions issued by the UAE government.

There’s extra wonder in the air with a truly spectacular host of festive displays under shimmering lights, with seasonal decor, surprise snowfalls in the main atrium and also in the magnificent winter tunnel, virtual reality and motion games and of course Instagram-able photo-ops. Get ready for family and friends overseas to do a double take when they see your frosty, glittery Dubai social media posts with snowflakes lining your eyelashes.

Image Credit: Supplied

Running until January 9, 2021 from 2pm-10pm, the team at the emirate’s favourite retail destination has let their festive imaginations run wild in order to welcome kids and big kids alike into a wintery world straight out of a fairy-tale allowing everyone to make magical memories.

With snowfall every 30 minutes in the main atrium, simply scan the QR code and experience an icy Winter Tale as you walk through the snow-clad forest, with live animators on hand to guide your journey. As you wander the enchanted world with shining stars strewn overhead and an authentic audio experience, you’ll be greeted by surprises at every turn.

Image Credit: Supplied

If the wintery atmosphere leaves a frosty feeling in your fingers and toes, head to one of BurJuman’s many international food and beverage outlets – perhaps for a gingerbread cookie and a piping mug of hot chocolate. Or tuck into something festive and a bit more filling at one of the mall’s many highly rated restaurants and dining experiences.

Of course, the festive fun wouldn’t be complete without shopping for the perfect presents for loved ones. Whether it’s fragrant gift sets, festive jumpers, toys and games, the latest gadgets and electronics, or something extra sparkly for that special someone in your life, the famous Dubai mall has everything your heart could desire. There are some fabulous seasonal deals to be snapped up too.

Image Credit: Supplied

So, if you’re dreaming of a white December full of joy and a sprinkle of fairy dust, it’s all happening at BurJuman right now.

