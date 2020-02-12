Event will also feature daytime activities, entertainment and tunes from live musicians

Liam Gallagher, one-half of iconic band Oasis, will headline the first day of the three-day Club Social event in Abu Dhabi on March 12.

Joining him will be British indie band Kaiser Chiefs and pop sensations Clean Bandit on March 13. The third and final day of the event will see an Indie Band Challenge.

Gallagher, who followed up the huge commercial and critical success of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ with the release of another number-one album, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ in 2019, will bring his own hits, including ‘Shockwave’, ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Once’, along with a host of Oasis favourites.

Kaiser Chiefs will take centre stage with a live set filled with their best-selling anthems, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less,’ and ‘Ruby’, while Clean Bandit will bring their chart-topping hits such as ‘Rockabye,’ ‘Symphony’ and ‘Rather Be’. The British electronic music act have collaborated with award-winning artists like Sean Paul, Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato and Ellie Goulding.

The event will also feature daytime activities, entertainment, tunes from live musicians and DJs, food concepts, pop-ups and family-friendly workshops.

Tickets for day one (March 12) are priced Dh245, day two (March 13) costs Dh295 and day three (March 14) is priced at Dh25. Full weekend packages start at Dh295.