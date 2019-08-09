From taking on a zipline to summer deals and hot meal offers, here are our top picks

ABU DHABI

Meet Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards

The Filipino film stars will be at Oscar Cinema, Al Wahda Mall, at 10am today to promote their movie, Hello, Love, Goodbye. Tickets priced at Dh120, which includes the screening and meet-and-greet.

+ oscarcinema.ae

Eid at Galleria Mall

The Eid celebrations run until Monday at the Al Maryah Island mall, with activities daily between 3 and 9pm. Visitors can experience traditional Arabian hospitality as well as arts and crafts. The hospitality tent, located on Level 1 will serve coffee and dates, while designated stations beside the tent will offer personalised Arabic calligraphy samples as well as bespoke sand bottle art.

Fun arts and crafts will be located on level 2 and all ages can enjoy complimentary henna applications, located on Level 1.

+ thegalleria.ae

Celebrate Eid

The mall is hosting roaming performances until Sunday. These include African drummers, an Led Cyr Wheel Act and bubble sphere performances that will showcase people dancing inside transparent spheres, along with doing hula hoop routines. Timings vary.

+ wtcad.ae

DUBAI

Smash it Up

The Smash Room is running an Eid deal until Thursday. Packages are priced at Dh200 for two adults and two children. Families can smash and break items ranging from small electronics like DVDs to larger electronic items like TVs and washing machines.

+ thesmashroom.ae

Caribbean Fest at Laguna Waterpark

Starting today, the La Mer water park will host the two-day festival from 5pm to 10pm, with tickets reduced to Dh99. The event will celebrate the Caribbean culture, food and dance scene.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

Win at the Mall

Spin the Wheel of Fashion at City Centre Deira and be in the draw to win Dh2,000 daily. Happening from 10am until midnight until Wednesday. Shoppers can also win mall gift cards and Vox Cinemas tickets.

+citycentredeira.com

QE2 Brunch

Board the iconic ship-hotel for a feast. The cuisine is international here, from classic British roasts, seafood counters and live cooking stations to cheese platters and salads, while diners are entertained by a live band. Kids get special treatment with their own buffet and a dedicated playroom with bouncy castles and interactive games. Today, between 1 and 4pm. Priced at Dh95 (for kids under 12 years), Dh225 (with soft beverages), Dh395 (with house beverages).

+ qe2.com

Family Meal

The Podium, Grand Millennium Business Bay is giving its Eid brunch all it’s got, from Indian, Arabic, Asian as well as western cuisines, the family-friendly buffet promises a memorable lunch. Today, from 12.30 to 4pm,

priced at Dh83 (for kids 6 to 12 years, under 5 is free) and Dh165 (with soft beverages).

Call 04-8733334

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Jebel Jais Flight

Head to the Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline, and fly down the 2.83km line at speeds of 120km to 160km per hour. The Eid deal offers a 50 per cent discount on the experience, which is now priced at Dh341.25.

+ toroverdeuae.com

Visit a Pearl Farm

This cultural experience provides a special guided tour to help visitors get acquainted with the historic significance of pearling and an insight into the lives of pearl divers, followed by a glimpse into the modern process of ‘cultivating’ pearls. The pearl farm tour starts from Dh300 this week with lunch provided for an additional fee of Dh50.

+ en.raktda.com

AJMAN

Movie Times

Star Cinemas has opened its doors at the Grand Mall, Ajman in time for the Eid Al Adha long weekend and film releases. Catch the latest picks, including The Angry Birds Movie 2 (pictured) or Bollywood film, Jabariya Jodi.