AKA DUBAI: AKA’s new Saturday evening brunch starts this week with a delicious four-course menu filled with some of the recently launched Japanese restaurant’s best dishes. Light starters include AKA house salad, Crispy baby squid and Creamy Burrata, followed by a chef’s selection of sushi. Main courses include Black cod, Spicy seafood noodles and the extremely popular Wagyu tenderloin. Brunchers can end the night with dessert when an oozing chocolate fondant and a mochi selection are served. AKA’s resident DJ will be on the decks playing a mix of music genres ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout. Nestled in the heart of the pointe’s west side, AKA is a hidden Japanese gem that boasts a Pan Asian menu, luxurious deep red furniture and plenty of cherry blossoms that provide a perfect backdrop for Instagram shots. The sundowner brunch kicks off at 6pm and ends at 9pm and is priced at Dh350 for Soft drinks, Dh550 for house beverages and Dh890 for bubbly.
CLAP DUBAI: The rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC is introducing a new brunch on Fridays. The venue offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design and menu. Clap’s The brunch features Japanese Anime characters, with special guests at your table including Pikachu, Totoro, and Son Goku to name a few. Taking place from 12pm to 4pm the brunch menu kicks off with an array of signature bites, a selection of salads followed by an assortment of Clap sushi and sashimi rolls. Starters are followed by a spread of mains with meat and mixed seafood platters. The meal ends with desserts like lime tarts, fresh-cut exotic fruits, mochi ice creams, and the unique miso banana dish. There’s also a dedicated vegetarian brunch menu, which serves up a mix of all vegan and vegetarian options including the Eggplant Agebitashi, Asparagus Kushiyaki, and Cauliflower with Jalapeno Dressing to name a few. The Brunch offers music by Dubai based soul band frontline by singer and songwriter Hamdan Al Abri, as well as resident DJ Frederick Stone. Choose from a selection of three packages, including ‘The Kakashi Package’ which is the most premium package priced at Dh749 including bubbly. The Sasuke Package at Dh649, which includes sparkling grapes. The Asuna Package at Dh549 including mocktails, juices, tea, coffee, and water.
ROBERTO'S: As the city reawakens and resumes regular entertainment, Roberto’s is re-launching its weekend brunch, delivering diners with a stylish culinary experience. Roberto’s Brunch will take place every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. The chic weekend event promises modern Italian cuisine with and entertainment from a live DJ. Roberto’s brunch comprises a three-course meal. The menu features a selection of warm and cold, Antipasti including Tuna Tartare with Avocado and Wasabi Cream, classic Burrata, or Slow Cooked Roasted Octopus in addition to pasta dishes such as Homemade Fettuccine with Canadian lobster and Green Asparagus and Wild forest Portobello Mushroom Risotto with Shaved Black Truffle. For the main event, diners can choose from a selection of seafood and meat dishes such as Wagyu Tagliata and Oven-Baked Seabass in Sea Salt Crust. Ending the meal on a sweet high is a sharing plate of desserts including Tiramisu, La Mela and Lemon e Lemon. Brunchy is priced at Dh295 for soft drinks, Dh445 for house beverages and Dh695 for sparkling.
BELLA RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE: In true Bella style, the team are launching brunch with a bang. The Bella Brunch will be an occurring Friday brunch and promises to tick every box for the ultimate foodie brunch experience. Delicious Italian food, a beautiful setting and top-notch entertainment are all on the agenda at this event. The brunch will be a three hour unlimited special Italian feast including dishes such as; Bella Bruschetta, Tortelli, Branzino in crosta di patata and sorpresa. The first two courses and dessert are a traditional Italian sharing concept, with a main dish chosen from the menu per person. This our-course Italian brunch is perfect for foodies. Entertainment includes a live singer and accompanying musicians. Guests are invited to turn up for the three-hour brunch anytime between 12pm and 5pm, so those who like a lazy Friday morning can take advantage of the later start if they wish. The price for the brunch is Dh325 (soft) and Dh550 (house).
ENIGMA DUBAI: Dubai’s fashionable resort, Palazzo Versace Dubai, is bringing back the Prusiana Brunch at Enigma. This evening brunch is a reinterpretation of Persian and Peruvian classics, featuring the best of both cuisines with modern and experimental touches. Start off your meal with appetizers such as Peruvian Tiraditos, Traditional Peruvian Causa Limena and Persian classics like Masto Laboo or Salad Shirazi. For the second course, tuck into mains served family-style like the Kebab Kubide, delicious Chicken Anticuchos and Arroz con Pato, prepared by the chefs at the table. End things off on a sweet note with desserts like the traditional Faludeh or Raspberry Cheesecake Kunafe. You will also be able to unwind with live performances by the in-house DJ and dancers. Brunch kicks off at 7pm to 11pm and is priced from Dh350.
BRUNCH AT MISS LILY’S: Miss Lily’s Blazin’ Brunch brings all the Jamaican flavours, upbeat tunes, and island vibes to a weekend afternoon. Held every Friday from 12pm to 5pm, Miss Lily’s Blazin’ Brunch features breakfast staples and all-star dishes including the likes of beef, chicken and callaloo patties, sweetcorn fritters with sweet chilli sauce, and coconut fried shrimp with jerk yuzu sauce. Taste the best of the Caribbean with jerk-inspired chicken and waffles – best for you to drizzle all that jerk maple syrup. A Jamaican rum shack with stellar, vibrant food along with interiors of sun-kissed colours and easy-going vibes, all seemingly imported straight from the Caribbean, makes Miss Lily’s Friday Blazin’ Brunch one for the books. Prices start from Dh230 for soft beverages and Dh350 for house beverages.
SUI MUI NIGHT BRUNCH: Need something to look forward to on a Saturday evening? Head to Sui Mui’s Pho Real Night Brunch for an Asian-inspired meal. As it turns out, Poh Pai vegetable spring rolls, wok-fried noodles and green chicken curry are pretty good for your soul on a Saturday night. Held every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, Sui Mui’s Pho Real Night Brunch combines authentic cooking techniques and nuanced flavours – packing a punch both on the plate and with Sui Mui’s super cool interiors. It is priced at Dh169 with access to the buffet only while at Dh225 you can enjoy the buffet and unlimited selected beverages are included. It takes place every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm
CHARM THAI: Check out Charm Thai’s Dancing ThaiGer brunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. With an specially crafted menu full of dishes packed with flavours enjoy a pocket friendly party brunch with amazing Thai food for Dh199 as well as access to the brunch after-party at Hive with an additional Dh179 which will entitle you to free flowing beverages for two hours. Featured on the menu are items like Khang Massaman Nua, Gai Pad Chaa and the Chef’s special Pad Thai Goong Sod. Finish with a dessert platter, Khao-Neow Ma-Muang, Cake Chaa-Thai, Moji ice-cream and more. Brunch packages start from Dh199 per person.
SOHO GARDEN’S NIGHT BRUNCH: Enjoy a unique, three-course, gastronomic experience on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm at Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden with the all-new night brunch. This evening feast starts off with an array of sharing appetisers, followed by an irresistible sharing selection of main courses, before a chef’s selection of special desserts provides the perfect finishing touch – all for Dh225 per person.
TRY ZOR’S NEW BRUNCH: ZOR’s new brunch launches on July 9 and takes place every Friday after that with a menu packed full of Uzbekistan’s favoured dishes, and there’s a new beverage menu to go with it. A live singer and a DJ will also be taking to the stage. The homestyle brunch invites guests to relax into their weekend and indulge in a home cooked, hearty menu that’s served to the table, for everyone to share, just like mum would do. Georgian Salad, Smoked Blinis and Hummus with Fresh Pesto are more commonly featured on brunch menus, but for diners wanting to explore something new Pirozhiki oozing with cheese, Mini Lamb Cheburek, Fried Chuchvara and Fresh Pumpkin Soup are some of the starters. Main course, include a mixed grill platter and freshly grilled prawns and kebabs. Brunch packages start from Dh245 for soft beverages, Dh345 for House Beverages and Dh395 for Sparkling.
ANTIKA BAR: Antika Dubai announced the return of their Friday Oriental brunch with a full range of elements from endless dishes, live entertainment and delicious desserts. One of Dubai’s favourite brunches is back with the best dishes the Levant has to offer. Brunch kicks off at 2 pm lasting until 6 pm with a set of three packages to choose from, inclusive of hot and cold mezze; moutabbal, kibbeh, stuffed vine leaves, tiny spicy sausages, chicken shawarma, a selection of salads, meat sambousek and plenty of vegetarian options to leave you spoiled for choice. For the mains, you can choose from grilled meats or fish dishes followed by desserts that are too good to resist. Brunch is priced from Dh220 per person including soft drinks, Dh320 including house beverages and Dh420 including premium house beverages.
IRIS INDOORS: The renowned Iris Brunch is served every Friday from 1pm to 5pm with chart-topping producer DJ Paul Svenson spinning his signature deep house and melodic techno beats. Guests can choose from a range of packages, starting with the Dining Experience at Dh250, Dh360 for the house beverage package, Dh420 for the premium house beverages, Dh520 for the Bubbly Brunch package and the Royal Brunch which features champagne, premium spirits and cocktails for Dh550. Culinary delights include Grilled Shrimps, fresh Sushi, Truffle Risotto and Australian Beef Tenderloin. Those looking to continue the party can stay for the After Brunch from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with packages starting from Dh220.
OPEN SESAME: The artsy social eatery located at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, has launched an all-new Marasi Brunch, named after Marasi Drive, the location in the busy Downtown district. The Marasi Brunch will take place every Friday from 2pm to 5pm with an impressive line-up of starters, mezze, a seafood parade, mains and a magical Candy Souq, with prices starting from Dh199 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh295 inclusive of house beverages, and Dh345 inclusive of house beverages plus bubbly. The menu features a Mediterranean charcuterie board served with an arrangement of cold cuts, a variety of cheese, breadsticks, condiments and the homemade sourdough selection with feta and pistachio dip and fresh salads. For the mains, patrons dine on the Chef’s special that includes pulled beef sliders with chipotle aioli and coleslaw, Chicken Pintxo, Lamb Souvlaki with tzatziki and pita bread, Cod Croquettes, Fried Calamari, Prawns and more. For dessert, the venue is offering a Candy Souq with an array of sweets like Chocolate Bombe, Matcha Tiramisu, Blueberry Pannacotta, a Marasi CandyTree with assorted lollipop, sweets and candy, Mini Cakes, a Chocolate fountain with a wide variety of toppings, Crepe station, Donut wall, and much much more to satisfy all your cravings.
ADDRESS SKY VIEW: Enjoy an exclusive adults-only Poolside Brunch every Friday at The Restaurant. Revive with a dip in the stunning pool while enjoying delicious brunch favourites and live DJ entertainment in our Glass Garden. Pool access, food, drinks, and music all in one place. Guests must be 21 years and above. Head down from 10am to 4pm for pool access and brunch kicks off at 12pm until 4pm. Priced at Dh295 per person for food and soft beverages including access to pool, Dh395 per person for food and house beverages including access to the pool.
MIMI KAKUSHI: Brunch is an immersion to Osaka in the 1920s, merging modern art and western fashion into the nightlife and street life of Japan. The food offers a playful twist to well-known Japanese favourites with sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza, as well as the Kagoshima wagyu beef, paired with an extensive beverage menu, and an eclectic dessert selection rounding off the grand finale. The brunch menu features cold starters, a sushi selection and warm starters to share. One main per person and a dessert platter to share. Brunch is priced at Dh350 per person for soft beverages and mocktails, Dh490 including house beverages and Dh695 including bubbly.
CÉ LA VI: Ce La Vi at The Address Sky View is bringing back a Friday brunch. Spend a Friday afternoon with loved ones when families can indulge in a sensational set menu while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Dubai Skylines and amazing music from the sax player who is now back each week, making it the perfect Friday brunch. . Set against the view of the Burj Khalifa, this brunch is filled with groovy and alluring beats, making it an excellent source of fun and a special menu that features some of Ce Le Vi’s signature dishes and more. Brunch is priced at Dh390 for soft beverages, Dh490 for house beverages, Dh690 for bubbles. It takes place on Friday from 1pm to 4pm.
BLA BLA: Guests at Bla Bla will be treated to an array of dishes from the menu which include sharing starters such as; Crispy rice avocado, California rolls, Edamame, Arancini and chicken gyoza. Main courses include; Cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, pan-seared organic salmon with sauteed broccolini, Katsu Kare with chicken, Japanese curry and rice and Angus BBQ short rib with sweet potato fries. Leave room for the Chef’s selection of sharing desserts, which include profiteroles, red velvet delight and bread pudding. Beverages available at the brunch are generous and include unlimited house beverages including grape, hops and two speciality Bla Bla cocktails. Brunch is priced at Dh250 for soft beverages and Dh350 for house beverages and takes place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm at Onda Nami.
TIPSY LION: Located at the Sofitel Hotel, Downtown, Dubai’s most rock ‘n’ rolling brunch is back at Tipsy Lion, providing the very best British cuisine old Blighty has to offer, amazing live entertainment all set to an awesome soundtrack provided by the DJ every Friday. The brunch begins with starters including the classic Prawn stars, Chicken Tikka and vegan “Buffalo” Wings. Moving on to the mains, platters of mouthwatering dishes are served to the table including Plant-based Sliders, Fish & Chips and Butter Chicken Pie. Finally, no British dinner is complete without a proper pudding with options including Sticky Toffee Pudding & Apple Crumble. Free-flowing beverages are served throughout the long four-hour brunch including themed cocktails. Toes will be tapping to the live music provided by The Boxtones and Tipsy Lion’s resident DJ. Don’t miss out on the amazing pub games and entertainment happening throughout the venue. Brunch is priced at Dh270 for soft beverages and Dh349 for house beverages. Every Friday 1pm to 5pm. Additionally, for the month of August, Tipsy Lion are offering a buy-one-get-one on their
SECRET BRUNCH AT THE BURJ KHALIFA: They’re back and they’re going big. To celebrate a new season (hopefully one with fewer lockdowns), the Secret Parties Group are launching a brand new brunch. The Secret Brunch At The Burj Khalifa, launching on Friday, May 21, the events company are throwing a new party brunch and this time in Burj Khalifa hotspot, 3BK. Guests are invited to enjoy a lavish four-course brunch menu consisting of premium food options such as; assorted sushi platters, roasted leg of lamb with new potatoes and parsnip puree, seafood linguine, vegan lasagne and sharing desserts such as; eclairs, profiteroles and the special 3BK Khalifa Sundae. With a few special Secret Parties touches, such as a cotton candy cart, delicious drinks and cocktails, as well as incredible entertainment from dancers, acrobats and more – this is the newest and best new brunch to blast onto the Dubai party scene. Brunch is priced at Dh299 for soft beverages, Dh399 for house beverages, Dh499 for sparkling and Dh699 for bubbles.
THE PANGOLIN: The Pangolin, known for its interiors, attention to detail and locally sourced handmade food, is launching a new Friday lazy lunch event this weekend called, Lazy Afternoons with Betty. Well, Betty is the name of the smoker – she is the heart of the venue and assimilates the style of cooking in coals and wood. The new lazy lunch is launching this weekend and will be available every Friday between 12pm to 8pm offering meats including; beef and three veg skewers, coal-roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce, and open fire-roasted oysters. Guests are invited to come down between 12pm to 8pm and enjoy three hours of their chosen time slot, from Dh250 for soft beverages, Dh350 for house beverages and Dh450 for premium beverages. Lazy Afternoon’s with Betty is all about downtime, so the sharing style food is brought directly to the table.
LARTE: Enjoy a true Italian feast at the new Friday Brunch at Larte at Studio One Hotel.. Start your Italian journey with an antipasti platter including cold cuts, cheese, bruschetta followed by a variety of main courses including porcini risotto, calzone pizza, lasagne, grilled rib-eye & baked salmon & finish off with a selection of traditional desserts including tiramisu, panna cotta and cannoli! Drinks include a variety of cocktails including our famous Aperol Spritz, Studio Spritz, Hugo Spritz or you can sip on your favourite grape and hops. Brunch is priced at Dh250 per person including house beverages. It takes place every Friday from 3pm to 5pm.
CAFÉ BELGE: What: weekly Gatsby styled brunch at one of the most popular DIFC hotels, The Ritz Carlton. The Secret Brunch At The Ritz, promises glitz, glamour and the best in Secret Parties style partying. Brunching with the Secret Parties Group includes great food, tempting cocktails and music and entertainment. Food on the brunch menu includes fancy French dishes such as; Belgian Veal Meatballs, Classic Moules a la Crème, Pan Seared Sea Bass & Grilled Beef Striploin with sauce au Poivre. Save room for desserts with delicious plates brought directly to the table which includes; Crunchy Raspberry & Vanilla Mascarpone Mousse & Hazelnut & Chocolate Cannoli. Prices start from Dh295 for soft beverages, Dh395 for house beverages, Dh495 for sparkling and Dh595 for bubbly. Brunch takes pace every Friday 1pm to 5pm
GARDEN ON 8: A chilled, no-frills atmosphere, delicious BBQ food fresh from the grill, incredible live music and delicious drinks – all in the relaxed setting of a British pub-style venue of Garden on 8 at the Media One Hotel. Brunch is priced at Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh299 for house beverages and Dh349 for premium beverages. It takes place every Friday from 2pm to 5pm.
MCGETTIGAN’S: Everyone’s favourite Irish pub, celebrates the return of live music with a Mad Hatter’s themed brunch that will have you grinning like a Cheshire Cat. On Friday, May 21 McGettigan’s JLT is ready to welcome customers back to brunch with a brand new ‘Alice in Wonderland’ inspired entryway to mark the occasion. From 1pm to 4pm, gather up to nine of your mates and revel in live music and a menu filled with a wide range of tasty McGettigan’s favourites from their classic menu, paired with unlimited beverages, all whilst abiding by all social distancing requirements. On the day expect a host of surprises including bespoke themed beverages, props, prizes and even a white rabbit or two…Curiouser and curiouser. Brunch is priced at Dh249 including house beverages and Dh299 including premium house beverages. Live music playing from 1pm until midnight, you’d be mad to miss it!.
HOTEL CARTAGENA: Friday afternoons at Hotel Cartagena are back with a bang. Devoted to the decadent fervour of brunch with new Argentinian Executive Chef Juan Pablo Rey Nores at the helm of the kitchen. Set at the top of the JW Marriott Marquis with 360-degree views of the city and the glittering Burj Khalifa. Anything goes, from feasting on Mushroom, truffle & cheese empanadas, Parrillada De Carne mixed meat grill platters and Sushi rolls of the day or Saltado lobster. All washed down with sparkling Chilean bubbles and ending on a sweet note with savouring swoon-worthy desserts served in spectacular cages. The Hotel Cartagena Brunch takes place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. From Dh295 for soft beverages and Dh395 for house beverages.
LA TABLITA: An afternoon of unlimited tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more, paired with zesty margaritas. Guest can also enjoy vegan and vegetarian options, prepared upon request. This outdoor Drunch will transport guests to the streets of Mexico. Brunch is priced at Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages and takes place every Friday from 1pm to 5pm.
FUCHSIA URBAN THAI: Contemporary Thai favourite, Fuchsia Urban Thai in Barsha Heights, hosts its weekend Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch. Known for their signature Thai specialities, Fuchsia Urban Thai will be serving customers with a diverse range of endless dim sum (vegetarian, seafood and chicken) right to their tables. Enjoy any dim sum of your choice plus a starter and a side. True value for money, and a hearty way to brunch away the weekend by going all out. Enjoy brunching at Fuchsia every Friday and Saturday between 12pm to 4pm for Dh100 per person.
TREEHOUSE & TESORO: It’s one of the most stunning locations in Dubai thanks to its enormous terrace, luscious urban-jungle greenery and spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa. Hidden Picnic by Love Parties at Tree House and Tesoro in the Taj Dubai Hotel is an al-fresco extravaganza that takes place on Friday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced from Dh229 for soft beverages, Dh339 for house beverages and Dh399 for bubbly.
JAZZ @ PIZZA EXPRESS JLT: What better way to start the weekend than with friends, enjoying great food in a fun, yet laidback restaurant listening to quality live music performed acoustically by the incredible Martin Go. Don’t miss the afterparty deal, with three beverages available for Dh100 from 11pm. Brunch takes place every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm and is priced at Dh299 including bubbles.
