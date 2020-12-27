Image Credit: Supplied

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is excited to share its fabulous offerings that have been specially curated in celebration of the year-end festivities. The resort will offer seasonal dining experiences and memorable staycations until December 31.

To mark the end of 2020, Le Méridien Al Aqah in Fujairah has an abundance of experiences on offer, set against the extraordinary backdrop of Hajjar Mountains and the glistening Indian Ocean. Indulge in an elegant gala dinner under the stars at Gonu Bar & Grill or dine on Italian favourites at Sapore at this family-friendly resort providing a scenic setting for a fun-filled holiday.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Cena Di Gala at Sapore

Savour an authentic Italian feast as you celebrate the New Year at Sapore. Select from its carefully curated menus offering a selection of Italian favourites served family-style, with free flowing beverages.

Timings: Thursday, December 31 from 8pm-1am

Price: Dh425 inclusive of soft beverages | Dh575 inclusive of house beverages

Views Gala Dinner

Bid farewell to 2020 in style at Views restaurant with an elegant evening offering an array of signature favourites, live cooking stations, live entertainment and all-round good cheer.

Timings: Thursday, December 31 from 8pm-1am

Price: Dh400 inclusive of soft beverages | Dh550 inclusive of house beverages | Dh750 inclusive of house beverages and a bottle of premium bubbles

Masquerade Dinner

Bringing the perfect mix of exceptional surf-and-turf dishes and a relaxing atmosphere is resort’s signature restaurant - Gonu Bar & Grill. Diners can indulge in a four-course set menu paired with premium grape beverages. Ring in the New Year as you bask in the cool breeze of the ocean, bright moon, and live band and DJ – all to help you welcome 2021 in style.

Timings: Thursday, December 31 from 8pm-1am

Price: Dh780 with unlimited house beverages + a bottle of bubbly

For bookings or enquiries, call 09 204 4500

FESTIVE RETREAT

Book the ultimate celebration on the east coast this festive season. Unwind in a guaranteed sea-facing room and take advantage of the region’s largest swimming pool, exciting water sports and endless dining options. Book your stay this festive season with rates starting at Dh1,100++.

The all-inclusive package includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at Views restaurant as well as soft beverages and house beverages served at Views Restaurant and the pool bar. Special children’s menus are available.

New Year's Eve package

Ring in 2021 overlooking the glistening Indian Ocean with the iconic Hajjar Mountains as the backdrop. Choose from two unique New Year’s Eve packages.

Book your stay over New Year’s Eve and enjoy a night to remember with the Masquerade Gala Dinner at Gonu Bar & Grill. Celebrate under the starts as you dine on a four-course paired menu in an al fresco setting with live entertainment, party treats and midnight fireworks. Your stay includes guaranteed sea-facing room and complimentary breakfast.

Rates from Dh2,600++ for double occupancy, inclusive of Gala Dinner and complimentary breakfast.

Experience Views Gala Dinner for New Year’s with a lavish buffet spread including live-cooking stations along with free flowing beverages and live entertainment, before marking the New Year with a midnight firework display. Your stay includes guaranteed sea-facing room and complimentary breakfast.

Rates from Dh2,300++ at double occupancy including Views Gala Dinner buffet and complimentary breakfast.