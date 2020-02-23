The installation outside the Magic Park is an indication of things to come, but it never quite tells the story until you turn it on its head.

Designed to deceive your eyes and create spellbinding illusions, Dubai Garden Glow’s latest attraction features about 25-odd exhibits and 3D artworks. But unlike the usual art galleries, you are not a passive observer here. You will have to engage with the objects and artworks to produce captivating results, which you can then record for posterity. With something to challenge and excite everyone, the park has been drawing families in droves.