Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

The installation outside the Magic Park is an indication of things to come, but it never quite tells the story until you turn it on its head.

Designed to deceive your eyes and create spellbinding illusions, Dubai Garden Glow’s latest attraction features about 25-odd exhibits and 3D artworks. But unlike the usual art galleries, you are not a passive observer here. You will have to engage with the objects and artworks to produce captivating results, which you can then record for posterity. With something to challenge and excite everyone, the park has been drawing families in droves.

Here’s how you too can have loads of fun at the Magic Park with your family.

It’s all about having a good time together at the Magic Park. Make the most of the jungle props and pretend you and your family are on a safari Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Although there would be help around to get you started on the best pose and the spot to get beautiful photographs, think outside the box. Go free-style and find out what works for you. Capture your children explore the kaleidoscope while you push your boundaries Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Though a little spooky, the dino on the prowl offers a host of photo opportunities. Go as dramatic as you want and create illusions that you and your family would look back upon fondly Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Take a snap of your family at Ame's House. Find out who among you can figure out why children appear bigger than adults Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Three heads are better than one. Wrack your brains to create a stunning illusion on the upside-down staircase Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Nineteen-year-old Minhal Mohamed Al Lawati and his cousin, Nizar Al Shabibi, 17, from Oman, crank up the fun quotient with the help of the genie Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Watch the 3D butterflies come to life as you capture your family have fun Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Surprise your mates with the smart use of the mirror illusion Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Farouk Ayman and his aunt, Aya Mustafa, who’s visiting from Jordan, scale the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Mohammad Alowaifeer and daughter Fatima from Saudi Arabia give a perfect take at the slanted house Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Create a narrative for your photographs so that it’s fun to recall it with your children later Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
The Alsuwaidis try a new trick in the upside-down living room Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche