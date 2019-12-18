From dressing up and dining to dancing till dawn, enjoy the festive season in style

You and your family can have a rollicking time with fun-filled festive entertainment at Kempinski Mall Of The Emirates' Olea restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

There’s nowhere in the world quite like Dubai during the festive holidays. As the year begins to wind down, the city morphs into a magical place, thanks to a slew of amazing events.

To celebrate Christmas and welcome 2020 with flair, Kempinski Mall Of The Emirates will host delightful celebrations in their artfully designed dining space and discerningly chic bar: Olea Restaurant and Noir.

Whether you want to dress up and dine in in extravagant style during Christmas Eve or ring in the New Year savouring a quiet drink in elegant surroundings, as always you will find it at this exciting hotel.

Ease the stress of finding a place to have a good time, and check out these amazing options.

1. Book a table on Christmas Eve

Olea Restaurant

There’s a kid’s play area by LEGO and American Girl to keep the little ones entertained at Olea. Image Credit: Supplied

What are your plans on Christmas Eve? Don’t just laze around your apartment watching Christmas movies (as fun as that sounds). Instead, head out to Olea Restaurant for an exquisitely crafted international buffet. Known for its Levantine cuisine, the restaurant can house gatherings of all sizes with seating inside or outside the beautiful terrace. You can have a rollicking time with fun-filled festive entertainment. Not only that, there’s a kid’s play area by LEGO and American Girl to keep the little ones entertained. So get ready for the arrival of Santa Claus while enjoying a family feast with plenty of festive cheer.

DETAILS

When December 24; from 7pm to 11pm

Cost Starting from Dh295 per person; Dh145 for children aged between six and 12 years old; and children under six are free of charge

2. Say goodbye to the year gone by!

Reward yourself for getting through the year so smoothly with the Midnight Soiree at Noir Image Credit: Supplied

Noir

You’ve spent the Twixtmas days hard at work (or even at home) – don’t the last hours of 2019 deserve a little better? It’s only right that you reward yourself for getting through the year so smoothly with a NYE night out to remember at Noir's Midnight Soiree. You can end the year with the biggest bang with undeniably one of the most exclusive parties in Dubai in a gorgeously glitzy venue. Expect a night of glamour and sophistication as you welcome 2020 with inimitable style dancing to the tunes of a live DJ. This is going to be one party we don’t want you to miss!

DETAILS

When December 31; from 8pm to 3am

3. Raise a toast to the New Year!

The restaurant is on hand to serve up resplendent spreads of a delectable international buffet Image Credit: Supplied

Olea Restaurant

When it comes to ringing in the New Year, there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. But if big flashy parties and watching the fireworks up close isn't quite your thing, New Year’s Day is rife with a warmer possibilities: why not plan a pleasant dinner with your loved ones at Olea? The restaurant is on hand to serve up resplendent spreads of a delectable international buffet in the stunning ambience complemented with live entertainment to make sure you end your year on a foodie high. You can also enjoy prime views of the fireworks over the city just when the clock strikes midnight. True to its reputation, no detail will be overlooked!

DETAILS

When December 31; from 8pm to 2am

Cost Dh675 per person; Dh275 for children aged between 6 and 12; and children under six go free.