What are the reasons for women to undergo regular check-ups with a gynaecologist, and what specific examinations or assessments should be included?

As a gynaecologist, early check-ups play a vital role in addressing diverse aspects of women’s reproductive health. These include discussing menstrual irregularities to detect conditions like PCOS or thyroid disorders, providing contraception counseling for effective family planning, addressing sexual health concerns with STI screenings, conducting preconception counseling to manage pregnancy risks, encouraging breast self-examination for prompt reporting of changes, performing regular pelvic exams to detect issues like fibroids or endometriosis, and tailoring gynecological cancer screenings based on age and risk factors. These comprehensive assessments empower women to make informed decisions about their reproductive and sexual well-being, promoting overall health throughout their lives.

PCOS is prevalent in the Middle East/GCC region, affecting around 20-25 per cent of women. What are the signs and symptoms that women should be vigilant for in relation to PCOS?

PCOS symptoms include irregular periods, acne, weight challenges, fertility issues, excessive body hair, oily skin or acne, and mood fluctuations. Not all symptoms occur in every woman, and severity varies. Consult a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis and management.

How is the diagnosis of PCOS made?

At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, we diagnose PCOS by assessing medical history, physical examination, blood tests for hormone levels, including FSH, LH, testosterone, and ultrasound to detect polycystic ovaries. Criteria for diagnosis include irregular periods, signs of hyperandrogenism, and polycystic ovaries on ultrasound. Diagnosis and management should be performed by gynaecologist along with a multidisciplinary team that includes also endocrinologist to treat PCOS effectively.

Dr Charles Nagy, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Master Surgeon for Endometriosis Care at Medcare Women & Children Hospital

What are other conditions that women should look for and what should they do?

Endometriosis is a complex disease that affects at least 1 in 10 women. Although it can often be misdiagnosed or undetected hence why it is known as the silent pandemic. Endometriosis is a chronic, estrogen-dependent condition that can disrupt and hinder a woman’s life. Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue akin to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, affecting organs like ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic structures. This tissue responds to hormonal changes, thickening, and bleeding during the menstrual cycle, but lacks a means to exit the body, causing inflammation, scarring, and painful adhesions.

How can a woman determine if she has endometriosis?

A woman may suspect she has endometriosis if she experiences symptoms such as pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during or after sexual intercourse, chronic pelvic discomfort, painful bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, infertility, fatigue, or gastrointestinal issues. However, only a healthcare professional can provide a definitive diagnosis through a combination of medical history assessment, physical examination, and possibly imaging studies or laparoscopic surgery. If a woman suspects she has endometriosis, she should consult with a gynaecologist or healthcare provider.

Can women with endometriosis conceive, and what treatment options are available at Medcare Women & Children Hospital?

Women with endometriosis can conceive, though it might be challenging due to factors such as pelvic inflammation or scarring. At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, we are a center of excellence for endometriosis care that involves a multidisciplinary team, including master surgeons for endometriosis, fertility specialists, pain management specialists, urologists, radiologists, and colorectal surgeons. We deal with the disease through options that encompass hormonal medications, such as birth control pills, or surgical interventions such as laparoscopic removal of endometrial tissue. Fertility treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilisation (IVF) might be advised based on individual needs. Pain management strategies and lifestyle adjustments, including diet and exercise modifications, are also part of the comprehensive approach. We ensure that we deliver personalised care to address symptoms and fertility goals effectively.

