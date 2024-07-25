The initiative saw an overwhelming response from Watania staff, Takaful certificate holders and the community members. Significant contributions were made to the UAE's blood banks in support of lifesaving medical treatments, with the participation of more than 100 staff and the Jebel Ali business community members.

Suliman Manala, General Manager, Watania Takaful Family, says, "We're thrilled by the response to our blood donation drive. This initiative embodies our Watania Cares ethos, bringing together our staff, Takaful Certificate Holders, and community members to support a vital cause and help save multiple lives within our community. Similar initiatives will be planned throughout the year as part of our ongoing commitment to public-private partnerships to effectively serve the community's healthcare needs.”