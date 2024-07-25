In line with the guidelines of the UAE and Dubai health authorities, Watania Takaful, successfully conducted a blood donation drive on July 22, 2024, at its headquarters in Dubai with the support of the UAE Red Crescent.
The blood drive was organised in collaboration with Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital to address the UAE’s ongoing need for blood transfusions, supporting hundreds of patients requiring lifesaving operations and essential treatments every day.
The initiative saw an overwhelming response from Watania staff, Takaful certificate holders and the community members. Significant contributions were made to the UAE's blood banks in support of lifesaving medical treatments, with the participation of more than 100 staff and the Jebel Ali business community members.
The campaign highlighted the strength of community involvement and corporate responsibility, successfully collecting approximately 50 blood donation bags in five hours—twice the initial target.
Suliman Manala, General Manager, Watania Takaful Family, says, "We're thrilled by the response to our blood donation drive. This initiative embodies our Watania Cares ethos, bringing together our staff, Takaful Certificate Holders, and community members to support a vital cause and help save multiple lives within our community. Similar initiatives will be planned throughout the year as part of our ongoing commitment to public-private partnerships to effectively serve the community's healthcare needs.”