Wall Street Exchange (WSE), one of the first Central Bank-licensed exchange houses in the UAE, is a FINTX company, the fintech arm of 7X. Over the past 42 years, WSE has expanded its capabilities, providing an array of financial services such as currency exchange, international money transfers, corporate trade settlements, and WPS payroll services, among others.
As a leading foreign exchange and money transfer service provider with 33 retail branches across the UAE, WSE is well-positioned to serve its diverse clientele.
Transforming experiences
Alongside delivering seamless financial services, the WSE team is dedicated to making a positive impact on lives and enhancing community well-being. Its tailored campaigns and initiatives that incorporate impactful rewards foster positive social change and encourage community participation.
WSE’s bespoke services fulfil the evolving needs of the Indian community, aiming to consistently improve customer satisfaction. Since WSE’s inception, the UAE’s Indian diaspora has played an integral role in the organisation’s overall growth and success as indicated in the 23 per cent increase in business as compared to 2023, particularly in the Indian corridor.
Expanding financial horizons
Moving forward, WSE will be launching new branches and value-added services, such as integrating India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), to enhance accessibility and better serve our customers. At Wall Street Exchange, we remain committed to empowering communities, while driving ubiquitous growth and connectivity to support the UAE’s position as a global digital payment hub.
Celebrating India’s Independence Day
On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Wall Street Exchange extends its heartfelt wishes to the Indian community and celebrates its long-standing relationship with the UAE’s vibrant Indian diaspora.