The 6th edition of the Tristar’s Safety at Sea conference will be held on November 7 in Dubai, with the theme, Taking action to save lives. In attendance will be prominent ship owners, managers, insurers, government representatives and other industry leaders. The event will be livestreamed around the world. In the 2023 event, participants livestreamed-in from vessel mess rooms and gatherings in India, the Philippines and Myanmar.

The conference will focus on implementing safety culture on vessels and specifically promote a set of clear guidelines for casualty prevention, known as the Golden Safety Rules.

Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, President of the Safety at Sea Conference, said, “Safety programmes suffer from a lack of focus on clear and uniform guidance on best practices, which this year’s Safety at Sea Conference will address through leadership, well-being and care, and incident prevention with the Golden Safety Rules. Together we are taking action to save lives.”

The Tristar Group owns and operates about 30 ocean-going and coastal vessels and has been the sole sponsor of the Safety at Sea Conference since inception in 2019.

Following the inaugural conference, the group’s Maritime Logistics division conducted a series of town hall-style workshops focused on psychological first aid (PFA) for vessel masters and senior officers in Mumbai, India. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the PFA workshops were conducted through video conferencing. Tristar also established a dedicated helpline that is handled by the Sailors’ Society in the UK.

“The annual Safety at Sea event is Tristar’s contribution to seafarers around the globe, a robust platform to discuss and implement an ecosystem that will enable all seafarers to stay healthy and alive. This also helps them to identify the symptoms of depression, encouraging them to seek care or counselling, or simply talk to a colleague,” explained Eugene Mayne, CEO of the Tristar

