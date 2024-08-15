As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Thumbay Group marks a significant milestone — 26 years of business operations in the UAE.

Dr Thumbay Moideen founded the Thumbay Group in 1997 and established Gulf Medical University as its flagship institution a year later.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

As the only Indian to own and operate the largest private medical university outside of India, his visionary leadership has strategically driven the Thumbay Group’s remarkable growth, supported by a firm commitment to innovation, excellence and community welfare.

The remarkable establishment

Originating from Mangalore, Dr Thumbay Moideen’s journey began with a chance encounter with a member of Ajman’s royal family, who sought innovative ideas to advance the emirates’ economy. Proposing an educational institution inspired by a model he had observed in Karnataka, India, Moideen was invited to establish a medical academic institution in Ajman.

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

Within a year, Gulf Medical University was founded and quickly became a leading private medical university in the GCC.

Today, almost 60 per cent of the UAE’s health professionals are its alumni, and it is recognised as an academic health system for its excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

A diversified portfolio

The group has expanded into 26 diverse segments, including the UAE’s largest private academic hospital network, medical university, clinics, daycare centres, laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitality ventures such as health clubs, coffee shops, optical shops, and flower shops. It now has over 110 touch points and partners with more than 70 global institutions.

Vision 2028

In its Vision 2028, the group plans to introduce several new institutes and expand its global footprint by franchising Thumbay Healthcare into markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC countries. Gulf Medical University will continue to innovate with new degree programmes and the 2024 Pathway in Medicine, forging international partnerships. Upcoming initiatives include clinics for veterinary medicine, Thumbay Institute of Autism, and the integration of alternative medicine.