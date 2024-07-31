In the thriving city of Moscow, Manezh Square, also known as the location for the Summer in Moscow event, was particularly lively for five days thanks to The UAE days in Moscow programme, organised to celebrate the UAE’s national heritage.
It was an honour for the audience to witness a traditional Emirati wedding. The beautiful bride, adorned in a spectacular dress, was accompanied by many women as she made her way to the groom’s house to perform the traditional ritual known as Ayala. It was fascinating to observe the traditions. Following this, there was a joyful collective dance and music session, which was also very pleasurable to watch. The event featured performances by the Al Otaiba and Al Mazyoud bands, a fashion show with Emirati music, multiple stalls offering national treats and popular UAE dishes, henna tattoo stands, and a photo exhibition showcasing stunning views of the UAE.
The success of the event highlighted Moscow as a prime destination for tourists interested in Russian culture, its rich history, and learning about different other cultures. Moreover, various international events held at popular tourist attractions introduced residents to the cultures of other countries.
This programme has helped Russia and the UAE strengthen their social, cultural and economical bonds. As of early February, there were around 150 flights a week from Moscow to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Moscow, as a a top tourist destination, attracted over 2.3 million tourists in 2023 from all across the world. This year, a business mission to the UAE was held on February 7, and in May, a delegation from Moscow took part in the ATM exhibition in Dubai. The purpose of their participation at the event was to promote Moscow as a top tourist destination by showcasing the city’s rich history, tourist attractions and visitor safety. For more information, email presstourism@mos.ru