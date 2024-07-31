In the thriving city of Moscow, Manezh Square, also known as the location for the Summer in Moscow event, was particularly lively for five days thanks to The UAE days in Moscow programme, organised to celebrate the UAE’s national heritage.

It was an honour for the audience to witness a traditional Emirati wedding. The beautiful bride, adorned in a spectacular dress, was accompanied by many women as she made her way to the groom’s house to perform the traditional ritual known as Ayala. It was fascinating to observe the traditions. Following this, there was a joyful collective dance and music session, which was also very pleasurable to watch. The event featured performances by the Al Otaiba and Al Mazyoud bands, a fashion show with Emirati music, multiple stalls offering national treats and popular UAE dishes, henna tattoo stands, and a photo exhibition showcasing stunning views of the UAE.