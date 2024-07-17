In the dynamic landscape of Dubai’s real estate market, Sunny Tyagi has carved out a distinguished career marked by pivotal achievements and strategic leadership. As he bids farewell to Scorpion Property amidst its acquisition by The Luxury Real Estate, Sunny reflects on the milestones achieved and shares insights into the future of the industry.
Reflecting on your journey with Scorpion Property and your remarkable career in the real estate industry, what do you consider to be some of your most notable achievements?
Reflecting on my journey with Scorpion Property, there are several achievements that stand out. Leading the company to secure a portfolio worth Dh3 billion is undoubtedly a significant milestone. Additionally, being recognised with the Top Broker Award from Emaar for four consecutive years is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the hard work of our dedicated team. Establishing strong partnerships with top-tier developers and consistently delivering exceptional service to our clients are also significant accomplishments. These achievements are not just a reflection of my efforts but a collective success story of the entire Scorpion Property team.
With all the experience you enjoy in the field, what do you think about the current state of the real estate market in Dubai? Where do you see it heading in the next few years, and how promising does the sector look to you?
The real estate market in Dubai is currently in a very dynamic state. We’ve seen robust growth, with increased investments and a growing interest in luxury properties. Dubai’s strategic initiatives and continuous infrastructure development have significantly boosted market confidence. Looking ahead, I see the market continuing to grow, driven by innovation, sustainable development, and the increasing influx of high-net-worth individuals.
The sector looks very promising, with new opportunities emerging in areas like ultraluxury villas and sustainable living, which will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a global real estate hub.
You’ve mentioned an upcoming new assignment. Can you provide us with any hints or details about this new venture and what inspired you to take on this new challenge?
While I can’t reveal too much just yet, I can share that my new assignment will be within the real estate sector, focusing on innovative solutions and strategic growth. What inspired me to take on this challenge is the opportunity to leverage my experience in a new and exciting way, addressing emerging
trends and demands in the market. I’m driven by the desire to continually evolve and make a significant impact, and this new venture will allow me to explore new horizons and bring fresh perspectives to the industry. Stay tuned for more details soon — it’s going to be an exciting journey!