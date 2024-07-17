Sunny Tyagi

In the dynamic landscape of Dubai’s real estate market, Sunny Tyagi has carved out a distinguished career marked by pivotal achievements and strategic leadership. As he bids farewell to Scorpion Property amidst its acquisition by The Luxury Real Estate, Sunny reflects on the milestones achieved and shares insights into the future of the industry.

Reflecting on your journey with Scorpion Property and your remarkable career in the real estate industry, what do you consider to be some of your most notable achievements?

Reflecting on my journey with Scorpion Property, there are several achievements that stand out. Leading the company to secure a portfolio worth Dh3 billion is undoubtedly a significant milestone. Additionally, being recognised with the Top Broker Award from Emaar for four consecutive years is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the hard work of our dedicated team. Establishing strong partnerships with top-tier developers and consistently delivering exceptional service to our clients are also significant accomplishments. These achievements are not just a reflection of my efforts but a collective success story of the entire Scorpion Property team.