Since this time of year often involves dipping in and out of air-conditioned rooms and lazy days by the pool, our skin has to put up with quite a lot. Therefore, as we welcome the sunshine back to the UAE, it’s time to think about skincare if you want to step into the warmer temperatures of spring and summer with a flawless dewy complexion. So, whether you want to glow at brunch, or look radiant on the school run, local skincare specialists have some advice.

“Our skin is significantly affected by weather changes. Moisture from our skin evaporates quickly, leading to moisture imbalance, dryness and irritation,” says Saniksha Adnani, Make-up artist, beauty educator and founder of No-Brainer. “To ensure silky smooth skin, it’s crucial to include exfoliants to remove dead and dry skin. Glycolic acid, in particular, will be highly beneficial for effectively exfoliating the skin without causing any tearing,” she explains.

With the rising temperature of springtime, it also means that pollen levels increase and this can have a detrimental effect on the skin. “An increase in pollen levels in the environment can cause the skin to become dull and dry, leading to congestion. Additionally, oil levels increase due to weather changes,” says Adnani.

Why you need to double cleanse

“When dead skin and excess oil mix, it causes congestion or blocked pores. It is essential to double cleanse before starting your evening skincare routine to get rid of pollutants and impurities. Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells. You should also protect your skin’s barrier by moisturising,” Adnani adds.

There are many hazards for our precious skin as temperatures rise, including increased sweating as our body regulates to the warmer climate.

“As the temperatures rise in the spring, your sweat glands return to high gear. Heat can cause your sebaceous glands to produce more oil, which can accumulate and lead to acne. Furthermore, since we sweat more in warmer temperatures, the secretion may come into contact with dirt, oil, and other debris to clog our pores,” says Dr Aashim Singh Kukreja, Specialist Dermatologist, Medcare Medical Center.

However, it is not only facial skin that can suffer when it starts to heat up. “Higher temperatures can reactivate a skin disease called heat rash, also known as prickly heat or miliaria. This can occur in anyone who is exposed to a hot, humid atmosphere. Additionally, eczema, allergies, insect bite hypersensitivity and skin rashes are some of the most prevalent skin ailments that affect the body during the spring season. Eczema is a persistent inflammatory skin disorder that results in red, itchy spots. Rashes, hives, and swelling are some of the skin symptoms that can result from allergies,” says Dr Kukreja.

The most effective way to keep severe skin issues at bay throughout the spring season is to identify and avoid any triggers that may be causing your skin rash, eczema, or allergies. “Pollen, dust mites, pet dander, acidic food items, harsh chemicals, and soaps are all possible causes. Reduce your exposure to these factors to help alleviate skin discomfort and avoid sudden and extreme changes in temperature.” she says.

To keep your skin in tip-top condition, along with exfoliating and moisturising, Dr Kukreja recommends keeping hydrated, consuming fresh seasonal produce and to avoid using hot water showers, substituting with cold or lukewarm water instead. Workouts can help too. In addition, it is important to put some time aside to clean any make-up brushes to avoid all the germs and bacteria that can build up over time.

Finally, there is one skincare regime that must not be missed when the sun is out and that is the mandatory sunblock.

“Regardless of age, one skincare tip for spring, or any weather change, is protecting your skin from the sun.” says Adnani. “Protect your skin, especially when using exfoliants. Sunscreen helps maintain the overall health of your skin and addresses issues like hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and texture caused by sun exposure. It is essential to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF and reapply generously every day.”