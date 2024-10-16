As OIXIO prepares to attend Fintech Surge at Gitex 2024, what makes your Leasing|Loans and IFRS16 solutions significant for the MENA market?

The MENA region is rapidly advancing in financial innovation, with a strong focus on digital transformation and regulatory compliance. Our OIXIO Leasing Loans solution automates leasing and loan management, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and reducing costs.

Our IFRS16 solution ensures compliance with international financial standards, which is crucial for businesses operating across multiple markets in this diverse region.

Both solutions are built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, known for its reliability and scalability. This technology foundation enables us to offer solutions that are not only advanced but also seamlessly integrated into the financial ecosystem, supporting the region’s growth and regulatory demands.

How does OIXIO’s Lithuanian background give you an edge in the MENA region?

Lithuania is a hub for fintech innovation, with a skilled workforce and a strong tech ecosystem. At OIXIO, we leverage this environment to develop effective solutions. Our RegTech project for the Central Bank of Lithuania, which won the GovTech Lab competition in 2020, highlights our capability to transform regulatory practices through innovative technology. This expertise is highly relevant to the MENA region’s needs.

What benefits can MENA companies expect from partnering with OIXIO?

MENA companies will gain access to practical, reliable fintech solutions that are robust and customisable, thanks to our use of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

We offer a deep understanding of global financial practices and a commitment to client success. Our tailored approach helps companies navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and seize new opportunities.

How can conference participants engage with OIXIO at Gitex 2024?