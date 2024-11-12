SDS, a well-known fashion brand offering men's, ladies', and kid's wear, has opened its new store at Level 1, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai. To meet their customers' demands and provide the best quality products across the UAE, this new store offers a complete range of fashion wear for everyone and an exclusive character collection for kids.

The outlet is located in the heart of Dubai in a lively and luxurious shopping destination that offers a spacious and welcoming atmosphere, offering an unparalleled shopping experience to customers.

SDS brings together two of the best brands operating under the wing of the Sharjah-based corporate, Al Safeer Group of Companies. Smart Baby and Eternity have a network of over 40 stores in the UAE, including in City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Deira, City Centre Shindagha, Burjuman, Century Mall, Safeer Mall, Al Zahia City Centre, Arabian Centre, Sahara Centre, and Matajer Al Juraina.

The store displays children’s apparel brand Smart Baby and women's men fashion wear brand Eternity Style. The brands are well-known in their own respective categories. Smart Baby is known for being one of the best children’s wear brands in the country with their top-quality products and attractive collection for ages up to 14. Eternity Style is popular for the trendy clothing options they provide for men and women along with affordable formal wear.

The range offers trendy, stylish, and incredibly comfortable garments that are a must in every teenager and adult’s wardrobe. Created while keeping current international trends in mind, the collection is all about oomph and attitude. It is available at unbelievable prices.

This season, SDS brings a spectacular winter collection with some irresistible offers on choices that complement the season.