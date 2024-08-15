“Independence Day is a time to reflect on the nation’s progress and the challenges that lie ahead. Since gaining the independence, India has made significant strides in various fields, including science and technology, space exploration, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“The country’s economy has grown rapidly, making India one of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world. This is a proud moment for all Indians and it gives me great pleasure to wish all Indians, living in India as well as various parts of the world, a very Happy Independence Day,” said Dr Datar.

According to Dr Datar, Independence Day is not just about commemorating the past but also about looking forward to the future.

“Independence day is a reminder of the responsibilities that come with freedoom, the duty to build a nation that upholds the principles of democracy, justice, and equality. The spirit of independence calls upon every Indian to contribute to the nation’s growth and work towards the betterment of society. As India continues to evolve and grow on the global stage, the values of unity in diversity, secularism, and democracy remain the cornerstones of the nation. The celebration of Independence Day serves as a reminder that these values must be cherished and preserved for future generations,” pointed out Dr Datar.

